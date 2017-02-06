Dear Gossips,

The NBA Finals started last night. Also the best reality TV show of the season was on. So… you watched the reality TV show, right? I did. I do every year. The Spelling Bee! Hilariously some of the people who started the night with basketball ended up switching over to the Spelling Bee. Because the Spelling Bee is all the drama.

In an odd twist, there are people at the NBA Finals who are now watching the Spelling Bee on their phones. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) June 2, 2017



In fact, there may have been more swagger at the Spelling Bee than there was on the court. What’s harder? Dunking over someone taller than you or spelling “mogollon”? Doesn’t matter. The point is, when you do can do either in front of a live audience you can have all the attitude you want.

Everybody's focused on the NBA finals, but #mogollon was the mic drop GOAT moment of the night. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/VlmP1vqpC3 — Annie Jung (@WalkerPinkLabel) June 2, 2017



Until your ma gives you the gears when you get home. Check out ma’s reaction to that moment of youthful insolence. She is not here for Spelling Bieber:

Spelling Bee contestant answers like a BOSS and Mom's not having it 🤣pic.twitter.com/TAmItBgyuU — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) June 2, 2017



But, come on, ma, if you can’t strut off stage when you’ve killed a word nobody has ever heard of and nobody will ever use in their life, when can you? When you actually Know It All, can’t you, like, be a know-it-all? I f-cking love the know-it-all moments at the Spelling Bee. Last year it was eventual co-winner Nihar Janga giving us all the know – and the trash-clapping! Remember the trash-clapping?



This year, we got more head-shaking:

We have head-shaking in the background for the second straight year!!! #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/SjTVo7y2Z2 — Zesty CLee News (@BallFromGrace) June 2, 2017



Girl Sh-t, Boy Sh-t, Speller Sh-t!

Seriously, the Spelling Bee is the most complete television event of the year. The people who tried to remake Dirty Dancing could have learned from it. Also award shows. And we haven’t even shouted out the Spelling Bee’s recurring character – the spellers may change, but Dr Jacques Bailly never does:

Can we please bottle up the obvious kindness and gentle spirit of Dr. Bailly and pass it around? @ScrippsBee #spellingbee — Jenny Price Smith (@madisonjps) June 2, 2017



Finally, the tie streak was broken this year. By 12 year old Ananya Vinay who did a better Taylor Swift – OMG, me??? – than Taylor Swift has ever done:

Ananya looked stunned, and then burst into tears in her dad's arms #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/d72Hi5eDZ2 — Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) June 2, 2017



Have a great weekend!

Yours in gossip,

Lainey