Jonathan Schaech wants you to know he hooked up with everybody.

I'm going back in time with @bravoandy to discuss the most jaw dropping pop culture moments in history. Andy Cohen's #ThenAndNow premieres TODAY, Wednesday, May 3 @ 10/9c on @BravoTV! A post shared by Johnathon Schaech (@johnschaech) on May 3, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

If I were in Gina Rodriguez’s position I would take the same picture

Prom Pic with Brad Pitt. No biggie. Catch us tonight on @colbertlateshow 😳 A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 16, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Almost every working actor has been on Law & Order at least once, right?

Fun fact. Rob Mcelhenney and I both had our first TV job together on Law And Order. Rob shot and killed me. Last night we nervously asked Benjamin Bratt for a photo. In the last 20 yrs we've all done ok. But somehow Ben got younger and radiates light as proof in this photo. 📸 @mrbenmckenzie A post shared by Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) on May 16, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Kate Mara’s only other follow is the Humane Society.

Losing my shit. @katemara finally followed me on instagram. I want to thank all of my friends, family and fans for the support through this journey. A post shared by @ellenpage on May 17, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

I wonder if Nicole Kidman enjoyed wearing a hockey jersey.

Go #Preds!!!!!!! A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on May 16, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Have you read The Strokes oral history yet? I’m so glad Mandy Moore doesn’t have to pay Ryan “punk as f-ck” Adams This Is Us alimony.