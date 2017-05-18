I NEED THIS!!! (Dlisted)

I’m a dirty perv so, for me, “magical blanket” means something other than how Ian Somerhalder intended (Cele|bitchy)

Katy Perry’s head on a platter (Just Jared)

Is this the downside of having too many jobs? (TooFab)

I didn’t love the feathers on Julianne Moore’s dress. But she did bring the drama last night (Go Fug Yourself)



Remember what I said yesterday about Brad Pitt’s lying down angle? (Hollywood Tuna)

I don’t care about the breasts. I’m too offended by the hair. (Popoholic)

Celebrity Real Estate: Chris Rock’s house is Brooklyn (Evil Beet)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hold hands in New York (Pop Sugar)

