Smutty Tingles

Lainey Posted by Lainey at May 18, 2017 16:46:03 May 18, 2017 16:46:03

I NEED THIS!!! (Dlisted) 

I’m a dirty perv so, for me, “magical blanket” means something other than how Ian Somerhalder intended (Cele|bitchy) 

Katy Perry’s head on a platter (Just Jared) 

Is this the downside of having too many jobs? (TooFab) 

I didn’t love the feathers on Julianne Moore’s dress. But she did bring the drama last night (Go Fug Yourself) 

Remember what I said yesterday about Brad Pitt’s lying down angle? (Hollywood Tuna) 

I don’t care about the breasts. I’m too offended by the hair. (Popoholic) 

Celebrity Real Estate: Chris Rock’s house is Brooklyn (Evil Beet) 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hold hands in New York (Pop Sugar) 
 

 ﻿
