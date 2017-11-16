I don’t want to brag but… I’m an excellent gift giver. Have I mentioned this before? Probably. It’s one of my favourite things to boast about. So let’s not pretend that I’m an excellent give giver out of kindness and consideration. I’m an excellent gift giver for purely selfish reasons: giving a great gift makes ME look good.

One of the reasons I’m an elite gift giver (is there such thing? Like a ranking system? I would like to apply) is because of gossip. Gossip is observation. It’s noticing things about people. It’s paying attention to the details, it’s noting their habits, it requires a lot of listening. The most common misconception about gossip is that it’s mostly talk. Nope. Gossip happens when other people are talking. Another reason I’m an elite gift giver (I should total start this ranking system) is because I shop a lot. Shopping is like studying for me. I know all the merchandise. The merchandise is the material. Once you know the material, you can begin to sort it, catalogue it, compare it, and then cross-reference it with the people on your gift list.

Another key to elite gift giving is to start early and maximise your options. As in store density. As in CF Toronto Eaton Centre and get a jump on your list on Black Friday because you’ll also save some money. This is important because you should always reward your elite gift giving skills by getting something for yourself.

If your gift giving abilities are not quite yet at elite level, CF Toronto Eaton Centre can help you work on those abilities. This year they’re making Holiday shopping as pain free as possible. Use their SHOP! Text service (416-639-0576) to find out where to park, ask about holiday hours so that you can put together a proper gift shopping schedule (I always make a schedule), get fashion tips or even gift advice. If you text during hours of operation, one of the Guest Service representatives will reply in real time. They’re also offering a gift wrapping service if you’re like my husband and cannot wrap a gift without making it look like it came out of a blender. (Did I mention I’m also really great at wrapping presents? I spend a lot of time on ribbon work. Do you hate me yet?)

Head to CF Toronto Eaton Centre, get in early, and crush that shopping list with over 250 stores within a two block stretch. I would say “see you there” but the truth it, I’m already done all my holiday gift shopping.

PS…Congrats to @alittlewhit (grand prize), @reeseinthecity, and @saylad (secondary prizes) who were the winners of our recent SHOP! Card draws. Happy shopping to all of you! And thank you to everyone who participated.