A season of #TorontoStyle – and what YOU can WIN

Over the last few months you might have seen me promoting CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s Reflections of Toronto Style campaign. Part of that process involved highlighting the city’s amazing style by celebrating your submissions under the #TorontoStyle hashtag throughout the summer and fall seasons and selecting standout winners of CF SHOP! Cards. On Wednesday night, those winners and I, and a few more of Toronto’s most stylish, met up at Nordstrom for cocktails, fashion and more fashion. We gossiped, we shopped, and highlighted how #TorontoStyle reflects our city’s diversity and status as a global style destination.

I also got to play stylist and put together a few looks, kinda like a wish list, both for what I would wear and, in men’s fashion, what I wish Jacek, my husband, would wear.

Are you feeling a 90s vibe happening right now? Like Romy and Michele? Metallic and chokers and velvet? A silver moto is a great investment. You will never not wear it. Same goes for a velvet LBD. And, even if the exposed fishnet sock might only make a comeback for this season, TRY IT. I’m telling you.

Also, how much do you love that red plaid studded western shirt?!?

Included among the photos below are other pieces (see if you can spot the Celine Dion) that I curated from Nordstrom, representing a variety of price points. There’s a gorgeous wine-coloured leather moto jacket, for example, that’s $140. And a pair of burgundy velvet Converse that I’m so mad I haven’t bought.

I know it wasn’t possible for all of you to have joined us. But… I would also like to make it up to you. With some prizes? Shopping prizes? Just in time for the holidays? You in?

Tweet or Instagram a photo of your steeze, using #TorontoStyle as the hashtag, and tagging @cftoeatoncentre between now and 11:59 pm PT on Monday, November 6, 2017 for a chance to win. We’re drawing three (3) winners of CF Shop! Cards – one (1) valued at $1500CAD and two (2) valued at $500CAD respectively. Standard contest rules apply. Open to Canadian residents excluding Quebec for this one (sorry QC!). Thank you and good luck!