Am I supposed to be into Josh Brolin? I can’t remember. I do remember him shading Ryan Gosling but I also feel like Josh Brolin wouldn’t be an easy man to live with, but maybe that’s me (probably inaccurately) interpreting what it must have been like for Diane Lane. Anyway, Josh Brolin talked some sh-t about James Cameron. And now he’s walking back his Boy Sh-t. Whatever. It’s not like James Cameron doesn’t have a certain reputation either. (Dlisted)

In total agreement here. And YES to the “two first names” thing, especially on a dude like this. You remember James Spader in Pretty In Pink? His character’s name was “Steff”. Because OF COURSE IT WAS. That’s who this guy smells like to me but in a different era. Only, come on, Steff had better hair. (Pajiba)

Oh my GOD, Amber Heard and Elon Musk. But, seriously, did we care this much? First there were the social media statements. Then they made out over brunch. Now there’s an official comment via PEOPLE about how “high profile” relationships work and the pressure they’re under and how complicated it can be to be in a long distance situation and how much respect they have for one another. Great. Another update on Monday then? (Just Jared)

This high collar white and black polka dot dress looks amazing on Kirsten Dunst. I don’t hate the wet hair thing that’s happening here either. Or her expression. That’s pretty much the expression I expect to see on Kiki Dunst. It’s probably why Sofia Coppola loves her. But I too am confused about why her name is blurred. What does that add to the cover? What’s the artistic explanation for a creative decision like that? (Go Fug Yourself)

E! News is now piling on this Brange reconciliation rumour, even though, as Gossip Cop points out, they’ve already been wrong on a previous Brange story. E! News isn’t Star Magazine. It’s usually pretty reliable. But also? People want this to be true so bad. I can read it in my inbox and on my timeline. Is what you want what you actually need though? One thing to note about Angelina Jolie is that she never turns back. That’s never been her style. (Cele|bitchy)

I need total alone time and quiet when I’m watching Game Of Thrones. That said, I would totally watch Game Of Thrones with Leslie Jones. I would buy tickets to watch Game Of Thrones with Leslie Jones – even without a special guest. And maybe she’s right about Third Eye Bran. He’s high. (Vox)

