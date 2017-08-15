Are Pedro Pascal and Robin Tunney dating? Have I been sleeping on this? Here they are yesterday in LA having lunch with her son. When I saw these photos at the agency I thought, oh, well they worked together on The Mentalist, so maybe they’re just good friends? But then google showed me this, from 2015:

I mean friends can totally walk down the street with their arms around each other. He certainly did with Sarah Paulson. And Lena Heady. But also, I’m not sure anyone cares enough to clarify. More people need to care. Because I definitely care about Pedro Pascal. Don’t you care about Pedro Pascal? Do you care that Pedro may or may not be dating Robin Tunney?

Narcos season 3 will be available on Netflix on September 1. Then, a couple of weeks later, we’ll be able to see Pedro in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Director Matthew Vaughn asked Pedro to audition after watching him in Narcos and thinking, “Who is this Burt Reynolds guy?” Pedro didn’t make it into the first movie but Matthew obviously made room for him in the sequel. His character is called Jack Daniels/Whiskey.



Seriously. We need to pay more attention to Pedro Pascal, right?