August 4, 2017 – Smutty Shout-Outs

Kim! Happy Birthday from Haley and me…and Rosie too! Hopefully Rosie can take time out of her privileged day tomorrow and not think about herself for a minute to celebrate you. That said, having two selfish asshole dogs of my own, this is not likely. What can you do for ME is the asshole dog motto. I know it well. And I can see it in Rosie’s punk face. Congratulations on the new porch…and retirement! And thank you both so much for continuing to make this site a part of your lives. I look forward to seeing you again, hopefully soon.