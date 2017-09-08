﻿

August 9, 2017 – Smutty Shout-Outs

August 9, 2017

Kristen! Happy Birthday with love from Nadine who requested for you the following: Taraji passing out cookies, Beyoncé & Lauryn Hill, Bruno Mars (have fun at the show!), Mimi, and the amazing Celine!

 

 

 


 And for Adrianne – Happy Birthday! As for “historical smut” recommendations, I’m not sure if this qualifies but have you read The News Sorority by Sheila Weller about Christiane Amanpour, Diane Sawyer, and Katie Couric? Also Dana Thomas’s Gods And Kings: The Rise And Fall Of Alexander McQueen And John Galliano. Hope that works!

