August 9, 2017 – Smutty Shout-Outs

Kristen! Happy Birthday with love from Nadine who requested for you the following: Taraji passing out cookies, Beyoncé & Lauryn Hill, Bruno Mars (have fun at the show!), Mimi, and the amazing Celine!

You get a cookie, you get a cookie! Taraji P. Henson just won the #GoldenGlobes, everyone else can go home. ❤️🍪 pic.twitter.com/QkJIQdvId6 — E! News (@enews) January 11, 2016



And for Adrianne – Happy Birthday! As for “historical smut” recommendations, I’m not sure if this qualifies but have you read The News Sorority by Sheila Weller about Christiane Amanpour, Diane Sawyer, and Katie Couric? Also Dana Thomas’s Gods And Kings: The Rise And Fall Of Alexander McQueen And John Galliano. Hope that works!