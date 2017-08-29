Ben Affleck spent last weekend in New York with Lindsay Shookus. This weekend Lindsay was with him in LA. On Saturday they were papped together out for breakfast and these are the first shots of them since their situation became public where they’ve let themselves be photographed in what can conventionally be described as a “couple” pose – she’s holding on to his arm, not quite holding hands. So we’ve moved on to another stage in the presentation of their relationship.

Ben was seen on Sunday at church with his children and Jennifer Garner though they travelled separately. Yesterday he and Lindsay were seen at a gas station. And today they were seen again at what photographers are calling a photo shoot for his company. So she’s hanging out with him at work, with his colleagues. Yet another stage, non?

By the time we get to the Justice League premiere then, will they be walking the red carpet together, holding hands and posing for pictures?