There is a rumour going around that Beyoncé is “in talks” to write and sing the theme song for Bond 25. Daniel Craig recently confirmed that he’ll be back as 007. They haven’t confirmed a director though. But f-ck the director – WHO SETS THE TONE FOR THE FILM – they already have the music lined up…?

The source of the report is The Daily Star, a British tabloid. And the reason why everyone’s wondering about it is because this is Beyoncé – and she is a headline. The details in the story, however, should tell you right away that it’s full of sh-t, especially this part:

A source revealed that Beyoncé has become a close friend of Adele, who achieved a grand slam by winning an Oscar, a Grammy, a Golden Globe and a BRIT Award for her Bond tune Skyfall five years ago. The source added: “The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike.

So… Beyoncé consulted with Adele for advice on whether or not she should do it?

Beyoncé.

Asked.

Adele.

FOR ADVICE?

Beyoncé?!?

All respect to Adele but As IF Beyoncé would have to consult with Adele. And As IF Adele would tell Beyoncé that doing a Bond song would be “an amazing career hike”. Do you know how Adele feels about Beyoncé? Would Adele EVER presume to tell Beyoncé how to improve her career?!???? Also? The film that Beyoncé is already connected to is the live action Lion King starring Donald Glover and James Earl Jones. For months now it’s been reported that Beyoncé’s negotiating to star as Nala in Jon Favreau’s film and supervise the soundtrack. Although nothing official has been announced, given her interests and where she’s chosen to place her work, The Lion King makes a lot more sense than Bond. If she’s making musical contributions to ANY film then, it would be that one. That’s not to say that Beyoncé + Bond isn’t possible. But I have a hard time believing that it would be possible from a source who’s telling me that Beyoncé had to call up Adele in order to make her decision, for f-ck’s sake.

