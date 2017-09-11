Dear Gossips,

I don’t listen to much country music. I’m unfamiliar with most of the songs performed at the CMA Awards. But almost every year for the last several years, I’ve watched most of the show. It’s a really well produced show. Like, I don’t know sh-t about Brothers Osborne, but when they were performing, I could not get enough.

I also cannot get enough of Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley co-hosting. Which is probably why they just did it for the 10th year in a row. Carrie is never my favourite. But my favourite Carrie is when she’s monologue-ing with Brad at the CMAs wearing one batsh-t outfit after another. At this point, it’s almost comforting seeing her out-bonkers herself with every costume change.

So… are the CMAs better than the MTV VMAs? Is that a crazy question?

Lainey

