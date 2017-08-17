As I mentioned a few weeks ago, Ben Affleck’s relationship rollout with Lindsay Shookus, it was so sloppy, non? I’m not sure “sloppy” is ever a word you want associated with your brand. Does sloppy run in the Affleck family though?

Alleged sexual harasser Casey Affleck was on the radio in Boston this week and he was asked about his brother as Batman. As you know, there was all kinds of drama just before Comic-Con after The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros wants to bring on another Batman. Ben insisted that he was committed as Batman as long as the studio wanted him but there’s a lot of doubt about the standalone Batman movie, being that Ben was supposed to write the script and direct and now he’s not directing anymore and they’re not going to be using his script either. Until they get their sh-t together then, what they don’t need right now is more Batman controversy. Well, here’s Casey, once again via THR:

The younger Affleck confirmed what The Hollywood Reporter reported in late July while he visited WEEI’s Dale & Holley With Keefe radio show.

“I thought he was an OK Batman,” Casey said. “No, he was great. He was great. He’s a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he’s not going to do that movie [The Batman], I don’t think. Sorry to say.”

When the interviewers reacted with shock, Affleck attempted to walk the statement back.

"Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don’t know," he said.



Since then, publicists for both Affleck brothers have made statements to reassure people that Ben is still indeed Batman (for now) and that Casey was just joking. Fine. He was joking. But also?

Sloppy.

So f-cking sloppy.

But seriously, what’s it going to take for Ben Affleck to get it together? Can we just go back to my ma’s Chinese zodiac horoscope though? Ben Affleck was born under the sign of the Rat. Remember what she said about Rats? Here’s what I wrote in January:

Rats are one of the four luckiest signs of the Chinese zodiac during this Year of the Rooster with a boost from three lucky stars. The presence of two shady stars however could make you the target of rumours and backstabbing. So you are advised to watch your mouth. Don’t offer comment unless you can back it up. Otherwise you may jeopardise your good fortune. Also, Rats can be prone to distraction, to be indirect, to not take a straight route, to run around in circles. (Ben Affleck was born under the sign of the Rat. Isn’t that SO him?) This will not help you and if you continue like this, money won’t come to you easily. You may be lucky but your lack of focus might make it hard for luck to land on you. Try, this year, to stay present and be purposeful in you decisions.

My ma doesn’t know sh-t about Ben Affleck. But she’s been telling Ben Affleck about himself for the entire year.

Here’s Ben Affleck after his birthday dinner earlier this week. By the way, Jennifer Garner was born under the sign of the Rat too. Jennifer Garner does not have a focus problem. Jennifer Garner’s luck is much, MUCH better this year.