Netflix has released a new trailer for The Crown. The tone is one of a more mature, cynical Queen and Prince Phillip possibly being a louse – so far, I’m very into it. And it’s coming out in December, a perfect holiday binge.

#ClaireFoy for @wmag's "Actors Who Prove that Television Has Never Been Hotter" feature, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @alasdairmclellan. A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The Rock talks about his past failure in Vancouver and pretty much gives away the hotel he is staying at with this video. Have you been watching Ballers? I watch it, it’s ridiculous – like season 8 of Entourage ridiculous. Why are the characters on the phone so much? Was it to work around The Rock’s filming schedule?

Sometimes the goal we've worked our ass off for years is never achieved. Then years later we look back and realize, it's the best thing that NEVER happened. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The Hollywood Reporter asked Leah Remini about Elisabeth Moss. When asked if Leah would speak to her even though it is likely forbidden on Elisabeth’s end, she said “I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families.” That would make for some awkward chit-chat.

💚💚💚#HandmaidsTale #TCAS A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Judd Apatow’s selective wokeness has always bugged me. #OscarsSoWhite creator Reign of April is someone whose opinion should be weighing heavily on him this week after his dumbass tweet about Confederate. Since this, Judd has backtracked on the “censorship” word, but stands by his point that art shouldn’t be judged before it's made. He chooses the strangest hills to die on – because he can.

Censorship is never a good idea. They haven't even written a word. Seems a tad early to judge their work and intentions. https://t.co/EJ5MTm363s — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 4, 2017

This is so unfortunate, Judd. Unsurprising, but unfortunate. This is a business decision. If HBO had passed on it, would that be censorship? https://t.co/BZQLnxBjM6 — April (@ReignOfApril) August 5, 2017

This is @JuddApatow boycotting a show based not on its premise, but on who is involved. Is this "censorship?" 🤔 #NoConfederate https://t.co/mkVJqKsbCp — April (@ReignOfApril) August 6, 2017

YOU GUYS, Dasha Zhukova and Roman Abramovich have split. This is my Brange. Do you know how deep this goes? Roman has often hosted Leonardo DiCaprio and his boys on his floating empire – his yacht is so big it has its own Wiki page. In March, there was a silly rumour about her and Joshua Kushner (Karlie Kloss’s boyfriend, Jared’s brother) but I checked out Instagram timelines and it doesn’t add up. Joshua posted about Karlie in June, and Dasha and Karlie have hung out since then. There are so many other angles here though: Roman often hosts Leo and his boys on Empire, and Dasha is very good friends with Jennifer Meyer. Along with Wendi Deng. Both have had two children with insanely wealthy moguls. What’s her advice here? If it’s not, “Don’t get mad, get everything”, I would be extremely disappointed.

Bad pun of the day: What do you call a retired cowboy? Deranged. Thanks for making this country bumpkin happy for another year. 🤠🎂❤️ A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

☃☃☃ Stockings and selfies @mamasinthebuilding @derekblasberg A post shared by Wendi Murdoch (@wendimurdoch) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:07am PST