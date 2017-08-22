Bruno Mars did a Twitter Q&A and was asked about pineapple on pizza. I am extremely pro-pineapple. It’s quite a divisive issue.

So many celebrities were posting videos of the eclipse yesterday but this is the only live reaction you need – Jennifer Lewis, filmed by Tracee Ellis Ross.

ECLIPSE ~ @jeniferlewisforreal #blackish A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

And this is my favourite caption, by Danny McBride. Stay in your lane, moon. You get to control the tides, isn’t that enough?

The moon needs to stay in his lane. Popping off and trying to be the sun. A post shared by Danny McBride (@lone_wolf_mcbride) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:45am PDT



Beyoncé feeling herself to Prince.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Kenny G. has not met a sax pun he doesn’t love. Do you think he owns a vacation home nicknamed “Sax on the Beach”? God I hope so.

Just a saxy boy in a saxy world pic.twitter.com/PjK1OHdCAp — Kenny G (@kennyg) August 22, 2017

I'm a



⚪️ Man

⚪️ Woman

🔘 G



Looking for:



⚪️ A Relationship

⚪️ Casual Sax

🔘 Serious Sax — Kenny G (@kennyg) August 20, 2017

This photo isn’t new but I’m using it as an excuse to post about Oprah’s interview in Vogue. It’s really, really good – Oprah knows how to be interviewed, her energy is right there. I especially liked how she dissects what happened with Beloved and if it would be received differently today. Definitely a valid question.