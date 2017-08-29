Smutty Social Media, August 29, 2017

Posted by Maria at August 29, 2017

Over the years, we’ve checked in on Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen many times. As she told her ex Jimmy Kimmel, the relationship is complicated by distance. But don’t they still look really cute together?

 

Lerve

A post shared by @sarahkatesilverman on


If Maria Sharapova wins the tournament she should thank Serena Williams’s baby.

 

The #unstoppable @mariasharapova #crushedit👊 tonight at the U.S Open yesssssss👏👏🎾#womanonamission XoRZ

A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on


Have you noticed that the squad has mostly ignored the Look What You Made Me Do drop? Ruby Rose (who is usually nestled in Taylor’s ass) tweeted about it once when the initial announcement was made, but she and Martha Hunt both tweeted about the VMAs without mentioning the video. So did her brother Austin. I don’t need to tell you how this is calculated - you know. Even Taylor’s most ardent supporter can see it.

 

Not all heroes wear capes. #bananaman @jackantonoff

A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on


I would very much like know what show Bobby Cannavale is talking about. Because Vinyl was terrible.

 

Life

A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on


Yet another September Vogue for Bella Hadid: Brazil.

 

@VOGUEBRASIL SEPTEMBER BY @GUIPAGANINI 🐝 Makeup by the loveliest @morgane_martini 💋

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on




The Courtney Love-Dave Grohl feud was epic, but I have to give most of the credit to Courtney. She always fought dirty and it was great.


I keep meaning to ask Duana if she’s ever heard the name “Zandy.” Is it short for something?

 

 Photos:
Backgrid ﻿
Tags: Smutty Social Media
