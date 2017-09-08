﻿

Smutty Social Media, August 9, 2017

Lainey Posted by Lainey at August 9, 2017

From dancing on tour with Beyoncé to winning a million dollars. Where do you go from here next season though?


 

WORLD OF DANCE FINALE in just a few more hours!!! #dontmissit #milliondollarmoment 💰💰💰

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


Ali Wong got to throw out the first pitch at Giants Stadium. And she seems super chill about it. If that were me, I would have hired a pitching coach and practised for at least 3 months.


 

This was both FUN and TERRIFYING. Go Giants!

A post shared by Ali Wong (@aliwong) on


!!!! Remember when I SHOULD HAVE BEEN IDRIS ELBA’S VALENTINE?!  Well these were his actual Valentines. Wait. There were TWO Valentines? Yes. And yams were indeed pounded.


Are you ready? This jacket is actually a god.damn pantsuit and wait until you see the length of the pants. I’m using up all of my Yeses and I’m taking all your Yeses too. Between Celine and Zendaya why isn’t everyone begging to work with Law Roach?

 

✨✨✨

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on


I was just in Vancouver this past weekend and traffic was already pretty messy with the holiday and Pride happening at the same time. Since he seems to have such a magical effect on the city, can Ryan Reynolds please do something about the cab situation in Vancouver? I lived there for almost 15 years. It’s super unreliable.


These pants on Solange. Look so f-cking good. And the shoes too. I wonder how the material feels. I imagine it has some drag to it, that it’s nice and thick and will wear through fall.

 

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on


 

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

 

