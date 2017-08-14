﻿

Smutty Social Media, August 14, 2017

Posted by Maria at August 14, 2017

As Lainey posted earlier, Katy and Orlando were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert. I was ready to post about the concert because you know that song, that Ed Sheeran wedding song? It was written for Scooter Braun and his wife. Does that change the way you feel about the song? Less cringe or more? For me, more.



These posts are a few days old, but I just got wise to them and am kicking myself. Sly Stallone visited the This Is Us set (he is friends with Milo Ventimiglia, who played his son in Rocky Balboa). According to Vanity Fair, he will cameo as himself in one of Kevin’s storylines. Ya that seems totally organic and not at all a distraction.

 

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on



 

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on


I would be curious to know what, off the record, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn think of Blake Lively’s feminist awakening. They’ve been friends for a long time, and both America and Amber are activists – has it never come up before?

 

#Repost @americaferrera (@get_repost) ・・・ #thefutureisSisterhood

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on


Some people don’t have access to clean drinking water, isn’t that just hilarious?! Don’t come at me with “Chelsea is outrageous”. She’s not. Making fun of India’s drinking water is about as groundbreaking as pointing out that Angelina and Brad are parents to children born in various countries.

 

Hot travel tip. India episode streaming now. @chelseashow #Netflix

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on


The Beckhams visit the Modern Family set, but it’s not a cameo. I think it should be.


I’m not sure if Trevor Noah has a girlfriend or who Charlize is dating, but I’m going to go ahead and ship this. (Chelsea Handler was with them and I’m actively choosing to ignore her.)

 

We back!

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on



Maybe Kristen’s #nokidspolicy should expand to commenting on #otherpeoplesmarriages.


Liam Gallagher has been doing loads of press for his new solo album, and the interviews always have a Noel aspect. Sometimes he is nostalgic, sometimes he is angry, most of the time it’s downright funny. In an interview with Noisey, Liam was asked about Noel chatting up Brad Pitt backstage at Glastonbury and he said, “Oh f-ckin' hell. He's like a f-ckin' stalker him, man. ‘Quick! Grab me a famous person!’ F-ckin' cringe, man. Bradley f-ckin' Cooper and sh-t like that? F-ckin' sit down, mate. Working class traitor. Go on.” Later in the interview, he said: “I'm living in the f-ckin' real world. I've got my kids, I've got my rock'n'roll, I've got my vibe. You've got Bradley Cooper, you c-nt.” He called Brad Pitt Bradley Cooper. TWICE.

 

