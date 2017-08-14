As Lainey posted earlier, Katy and Orlando were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert. I was ready to post about the concert because you know that song, that Ed Sheeran wedding song? It was written for Scooter Braun and his wife. Does that change the way you feel about the song? Less cringe or more? For me, more.

3 years ago a friend of ours wrote a song and sang it at our wedding as our first dance. Tonight while watching @teddysphotos on stage he surprised us and dedicated that song again to us and let us have our first dance once more. Thank you Ed. Love you buddy. And @Yael I love you forever. #thinkingoutloud -Scott 🙂 A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

We are a strange group of a friends but it works for us 😂😂😂 @teddysphotos @stuartcamp73 thanks for a great night. @itsbennyblanco @yael and missing @cherrypseaborn A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

These posts are a few days old, but I just got wise to them and am kicking myself. Sly Stallone visited the This Is Us set (he is friends with Milo Ventimiglia, who played his son in Rocky Balboa). According to Vanity Fair, he will cameo as himself in one of Kevin’s storylines. Ya that seems totally organic and not at all a distraction.

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Getting punched out by the [email protected] On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

I would be curious to know what, off the record, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn think of Blake Lively’s feminist awakening. They’ve been friends for a long time, and both America and Amber are activists – has it never come up before?

#Repost @americaferrera (@get_repost) ・・・ #thefutureisSisterhood A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Some people don’t have access to clean drinking water, isn’t that just hilarious?! Don’t come at me with “Chelsea is outrageous”. She’s not. Making fun of India’s drinking water is about as groundbreaking as pointing out that Angelina and Brad are parents to children born in various countries.

Hot travel tip. India episode streaming now. @chelseashow #Netflix A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The Beckhams visit the Modern Family set, but it’s not a cameo. I think it should be.

The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! ❤️EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach. 🙄 A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

I’m not sure if Trevor Noah has a girlfriend or who Charlize is dating, but I’m going to go ahead and ship this. (Chelsea Handler was with them and I’m actively choosing to ignore her.)

We back! A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Thank you Oaklands High and Life Choices for giving us an opportunity to be part of something so amazing. To see how much better a person's life can be if we just invest in people at a young age is inspiring and eye opening. A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Maybe Kristen’s #nokidspolicy should expand to commenting on #otherpeoplesmarriages.

Liam Gallagher has been doing loads of press for his new solo album, and the interviews always have a Noel aspect. Sometimes he is nostalgic, sometimes he is angry, most of the time it’s downright funny. In an interview with Noisey, Liam was asked about Noel chatting up Brad Pitt backstage at Glastonbury and he said, “Oh f-ckin' hell. He's like a f-ckin' stalker him, man. ‘Quick! Grab me a famous person!’ F-ckin' cringe, man. Bradley f-ckin' Cooper and sh-t like that? F-ckin' sit down, mate. Working class traitor. Go on.” Later in the interview, he said: “I'm living in the f-ckin' real world. I've got my kids, I've got my rock'n'roll, I've got my vibe. You've got Bradley Cooper, you c-nt.” He called Brad Pitt Bradley Cooper. TWICE.