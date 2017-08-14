Smutty Social Media, August 14, 2017
As Lainey posted earlier, Katy and Orlando were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert. I was ready to post about the concert because you know that song, that Ed Sheeran wedding song? It was written for Scooter Braun and his wife. Does that change the way you feel about the song? Less cringe or more? For me, more.
3 years ago a friend of ours wrote a song and sang it at our wedding as our first dance. Tonight while watching @teddysphotos on stage he surprised us and dedicated that song again to us and let us have our first dance once more. Thank you Ed. Love you buddy. And @Yael I love you forever. #thinkingoutloud -Scott 🙂
These posts are a few days old, but I just got wise to them and am kicking myself. Sly Stallone visited the This Is Us set (he is friends with Milo Ventimiglia, who played his son in Rocky Balboa). According to Vanity Fair, he will cameo as himself in one of Kevin’s storylines. Ya that seems totally organic and not at all a distraction.
I would be curious to know what, off the record, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn think of Blake Lively’s feminist awakening. They’ve been friends for a long time, and both America and Amber are activists – has it never come up before?
Some people don’t have access to clean drinking water, isn’t that just hilarious?! Don’t come at me with “Chelsea is outrageous”. She’s not. Making fun of India’s drinking water is about as groundbreaking as pointing out that Angelina and Brad are parents to children born in various countries.
The Beckhams visit the Modern Family set, but it’s not a cameo. I think it should be.
The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! ❤️EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach. 🙄
I’m not sure if Trevor Noah has a girlfriend or who Charlize is dating, but I’m going to go ahead and ship this. (Chelsea Handler was with them and I’m actively choosing to ignore her.)
Maybe Kristen’s #nokidspolicy should expand to commenting on #otherpeoplesmarriages.
Great idea, perfectly in line with #NoKidsPolicy. https://t.co/IYHwgsJlOl— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) August 7, 2017
Liam Gallagher has been doing loads of press for his new solo album, and the interviews always have a Noel aspect. Sometimes he is nostalgic, sometimes he is angry, most of the time it’s downright funny. In an interview with Noisey, Liam was asked about Noel chatting up Brad Pitt backstage at Glastonbury and he said, “Oh f-ckin' hell. He's like a f-ckin' stalker him, man. ‘Quick! Grab me a famous person!’ F-ckin' cringe, man. Bradley f-ckin' Cooper and sh-t like that? F-ckin' sit down, mate. Working class traitor. Go on.” Later in the interview, he said: “I'm living in the f-ckin' real world. I've got my kids, I've got my rock'n'roll, I've got my vibe. You've got Bradley Cooper, you c-nt.” He called Brad Pitt Bradley Cooper. TWICE.
He ain't heavy he's my brother as you fucking were LG x pic.twitter.com/87C3i1lOZ1— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 14, 2017
Greg Doherty/ Emma McIntyre/ Gabriel Olsen/ Getty Images