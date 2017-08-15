David Crosby was asked if politics is the reason Ted Nugent hasn’t been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.

No the asshole just isn't good enough https://t.co/tiJ4rJaX4S — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 14, 2017

I don’t think Kate Mara and Jamie Bell meant to dress alike, but they probably noticed and didn’t want to change. Newlyweds.

🕶 💙 A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Where does one go from a lunch like this? Every other major event in life would be a complete letdown in comparison. Did Andrew and Jon text each other afterwards, like “Do you believe this happened?!” And how many times can “I was having lunch with Patti and Glenn” be dropped casually into conversation?

The best night of my life? Quite possibly. A post shared by theandrewrannells (@andrewrannells) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

I love this SO much. I have a question, though. Can fellow nominees accept awards for absentee winners? Just thinking of recent award shows and usually it’s the presenter who accepts on the absent person’s behalf, unless the winner is deceased. Is that etiquette or a rule?

I ❤ this: Jackie Hoffman calling all the other nominees & offering to accept the Emmy if they win ala Joan Crawford. https://t.co/2fSZ3e1yWG — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 15, 2017

Are you a fan of James Woods’s work? I thought he was great in Casino, especially opposite Sharon Stone. On Twitter, I find him terrifying. And chillingly humourless. So yesterday when he posted about #liberals and statutes, Twitter took turns mocking him – see all the great ones here. Is he going to try to sue everyone now?

Before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time... pic.twitter.com/juArhCpiXl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2017

Oh good lord shut the fuck up. https://t.co/hcyurMVyPB — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 15, 2017

Kate Hudson’s hair is growing quickly and still looks really great.