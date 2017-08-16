Smutty Social Media, August 16, 2017
Way back in 2015, Lainey wrote about the mini beef between Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. So when I saw Justin’s Instagram post, I was like, OK. I see you. He tagged Shawn Mendes incorrectly, first with a z. That, maybe, could have been a typo as it was quickly fixed. The next try was @shawmendes, missing the n. Still didn’t work. That stayed up a really long time, but was eventually fixed. Typo or boy sh-t? Take your pick.
Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company line has dropped. We’ve talked about her underrated style many times before and this is a really good reflection of how versatile she is. There's a variety of cuts that can be worn together – a drawstring crop sweater with high-waisted pants, a kimono shirt with a pencil skirt, a body-con dress with a trench. Gabrielle knows how to put an outfit together. Obviously it’s not Rodarte, but it is $65 for a pair of work-appropriate harem pants.
Is it too late now to say sorry? (Clay continued on, he says he is a Democrat but has defended Trump. I guess all it takes is some blatant white supremacy to make people rethink things after months and months of casual -isms.)
Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017
Solange has left Twitter. I hope she comes back before the next installment of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was the best live tweeter.
This face though – does he just go from resting face to busting it out right before the photo is taken? What happens if a second shot is needed? I’d like to see a video of this.
Ditto.
PG/ Bauer-Griffin/ Noel Vasquez/ Getty Images