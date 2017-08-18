﻿

Smutty Social Media, August 18, 2017

Maria Posted by Maria at August 18, 2017 18:24:26 August 18, 2017 18:24:26

Why didn’t anyone suggest marriage between Dany and Jon – it’s a logical solution, and strategic marriages are arranged all of the time between relative strangers. Tyrion and Varys should have at least considered it.


I’m really into Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, a podcast featuring C/D celebs and reality show stars. A marginal celebrity with nothing to lose can be a fountain information. Recently, Patti Stanger was on – she made headlines for commenting on Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's split, even though she clearly has no inside information. I hate her dating advice (it’s antiquated and ridiculous), but she did have some tidbits about Bravo contract negotiations, Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston's falling out (remember, Heather worked for Chelsea and then they had a feud) and how celebs share injectable and plastic surgery doctors.

 

About to go @fhfshow so go to 95.5 FM now for #juicyscoop

A post shared by Heather McDonald (@heathermcdonald) on


We were just talking about this yesterday – another Bella Hadid VOGUE cover.


I work from home, and like to have background noise or I go stir crazy. If you turn on the TV between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., 7 out of 10 times you will stumble on Judge Judy. It’s like the elevator music of TV. I don’t know how many hours of Judge Judy I’ve absorbed in my life but I would 100 per cent sit in the audience if given the chance.


Chris Meloni fanning over Macklemore – I don’t know guys, let’s just go with it.

 

Fanning over @Macklemore @gma for #WHAS

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on


Superbad is 10 – remember the gold-flecked vodka? I would have been all over that sh-t in high school.






I know I usually focus on celebrities here, but this was too good to miss.

 

 ﻿
