Why didn’t anyone suggest marriage between Dany and Jon – it’s a logical solution, and strategic marriages are arranged all of the time between relative strangers. Tyrion and Varys should have at least considered it.

I’m really into Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, a podcast featuring C/D celebs and reality show stars. A marginal celebrity with nothing to lose can be a fountain information. Recently, Patti Stanger was on – she made headlines for commenting on Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's split, even though she clearly has no inside information. I hate her dating advice (it’s antiquated and ridiculous), but she did have some tidbits about Bravo contract negotiations, Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston's falling out (remember, Heather worked for Chelsea and then they had a feud) and how celebs share injectable and plastic surgery doctors.

About to go @fhfshow so go to 95.5 FM now for #juicyscoop A post shared by Heather McDonald (@heathermcdonald) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

We were just talking about this yesterday – another Bella Hadid VOGUE cover.

Tears of Glitter... My buddy [email protected] and I for @vogueaustralia #SeptemberIssue Shot by @Jackie_Nickerson Styled by @christinecentenera ❤️ Thank you...🌷🌺🌸 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

I work from home, and like to have background noise or I go stir crazy. If you turn on the TV between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., 7 out of 10 times you will stumble on Judge Judy. It’s like the elevator music of TV. I don’t know how many hours of Judge Judy I’ve absorbed in my life but I would 100 per cent sit in the audience if given the chance.

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Chris Meloni fanning over Macklemore – I don’t know guys, let’s just go with it.

Fanning over @Macklemore @gma for #WHAS A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Superbad is 10 – remember the gold-flecked vodka? I would have been all over that sh-t in high school.

Almost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Anyway, if you dig Superbad, thanks for digging it. I wrote it with my best friend in high school and we still write together. It's lovely. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

My good friend @mrDaveKrumholtz came up with the title Superbad while we were smoking weed at the oakwood — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

During the MPAA screenings of Superbad they said we were the first movie to say "fingerfuck" — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

I know I usually focus on celebrities here, but this was too good to miss.