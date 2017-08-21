Smutty Social Media, August 21, 2017
When you have a major fight coming up, is it wise to be concerned with Justin Bieber unfollowing you on Instagram? Because that’s where Floyd Mayweather’s head is at right now, as he’s reportedly “incensed” that Justin has distanced himself as part of his spiritual cleanse. How hard is Conor McGregor going to trash talk him about this?
This is a great family portrait – look at them! Lola has a skirt to match her sisters and a top to match her mom.
Last night I was up way too late reading Game of Thrones theories on Reddit until I saw one comment that perfectly summed up my frustration. “If Jon and Daenerys don’t f-ck I’m going to be so f-cking pissed.” Pretty much, ya. I’m ready for all the “winter is coming” jokes on Twitter.
Whoa! Did she say he is too little for her!! Daaaaaaaaamn oueen of dragons fucking harsh!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017
Brooklyn Beckham is off to college in New York; I imagine his parents will be visiting him often. And apparently he and Chloe Grace Moretz are “hanging out” again– interesting, as it’s the end of summer, right before he moves and starts a new school. I don’t know if that makes for ideal relationship conditions at 18 and 20. Any age, actually.
Leah Remini did a Reddit AMA in which she called Tom Cruise “diabolical.” In this context, it sounds cartoonish. I don’t think that’s how she meant it – she 100% believes he and David Miscavige are dangerous. But it makes him sound like a Bond villain.
It’s my quarterly Foo Fighters update for the three of us who care (I see you!). They Rick Rolled themselves and it was kind of great. (NSFW language, even from Rick.)
Lainey mentioned the Gallagher brothers today. I am obviously way too invested in this relationship but… but… a reunion? For Manchester. There’d be no better place or time.
I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 19, 2017
I wonder what Taika will wear for his birthday. I still think about this pineapple print short set.
Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife, was all over Instagram talking about his ex, Torrei. Kevin and Torrei co-parent two kids and although the relationship ended badly (he is open about cheating, she was open about calling him out on it), they seem to be on good terms today. So WHY did Eniko go onto social media and respond to a hater calling her a homewrecker by calling out Torrei? (All comments have since been deleted.) Is Eniko maybe feeling a little defensive these days because of 5 am creep shots? Torrei responded on Instagram and to TMZ and was pretty damn diplomatic, while Eniko is out there acting like LeAnn Rimes. You can read the exchange here.
