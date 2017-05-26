﻿

Smutty Social Media, May 26, 2017

Maria Posted by Maria at May 26, 2017 18:23:49 May 26, 2017 18:23:49

Sam Smith has really taken his time between albums. And he hasn’t been featured on very man singles with other artists, has he? I like how so many of the A-listers (Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor, even Ed Sheeran) disappear, work and plan their rollout – it’s so much better than hammering you over the head with projects and promotion every few months.


Serena’s selfie from the Carter Push Party.

 

Fun times @lala

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on


Salma Hayek has the absolute best photos from Cannes. She’s obviously extremely connected and A-list in this world, and I wonder if she’s turning into a matchmaker for power people, much like Wendi Deng and Arianna Huffington. After the infamous Sundance lunch, she said she would “right this wrong” but what came of that?

 

Viva #mexico. #cannes2017 #alfonsocwl

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on


 

Oh what night! Hay que noche! #tbt

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on


Diane Kruger’s new movie looks intense and a little Norman Reedus update: he left 6 heart emojis and “amazing” as a comment.

 

Teaser 1 "In the Fade" #WarnerBrothers @fatih_bombero @zuckermacher @melitatoscan

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on


I have never watched Silicon Valley, but I am a little curious as to why TJ Miller is leaving. HBO said it’s a mutual decision, but Buzzfeed’s Kate Aurthur isn’t so sure.

 

A post shared by T.J. Miller (@teenagemillionaire) on



I absolutely love this look on Lucy Hale, she should totally cut it.


Kathleen and Sarah were going back and forth on Twitter about the Lupita/Rihanna movie, and the white men who should be scammed. Armie Hammer came up as a candidate. Yes, right? He would be super into it. I would also like to nominate Daniel Craig, if he can lighten up for minute.

 

 Photos:
Backgrid ﻿
Tags: Smutty Social Media
Related on LaineyGossip

No Related Articles

Previous Article Next Article
More on LaineyGossip