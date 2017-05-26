Sam Smith has really taken his time between albums. And he hasn’t been featured on very man singles with other artists, has he? I like how so many of the A-listers (Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor, even Ed Sheeran) disappear, work and plan their rollout – it’s so much better than hammering you over the head with projects and promotion every few months.

Happy Anniversary you guys!!!!!!! My first born 'In The Lonely Hour' is officially THREE years old today. Love & miss you all desperately x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on May 26, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Serena’s selfie from the Carter Push Party.

Fun times @lala A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 22, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Salma Hayek has the absolute best photos from Cannes. She’s obviously extremely connected and A-list in this world, and I wonder if she’s turning into a matchmaker for power people, much like Wendi Deng and Arianna Huffington. After the infamous Sundance lunch, she said she would “right this wrong” but what came of that?

Viva #mexico. #cannes2017 #alfonsocwl A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 23, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Oh what night! Hay que noche! #tbt A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 25, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Diane Kruger’s new movie looks intense and a little Norman Reedus update: he left 6 heart emojis and “amazing” as a comment.

Teaser 1 "In the Fade" #WarnerBrothers @fatih_bombero @zuckermacher @melitatoscan A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 25, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

I have never watched Silicon Valley, but I am a little curious as to why TJ Miller is leaving. HBO said it’s a mutual decision, but Buzzfeed’s Kate Aurthur isn’t so sure.

A post shared by T.J. Miller (@teenagemillionaire) on May 21, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

I heard that he got the finale script and found out his character had been written out. https://t.co/aPci4ySBs2 — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) May 25, 2017

I absolutely love this look on Lucy Hale, she should totally cut it.

When @kristin_ess knows how to fake an even shorter haircut on you and now you want to actually do it 🤔 one day ... A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 25, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Kathleen and Sarah were going back and forth on Twitter about the Lupita/Rihanna movie, and the white men who should be scammed. Armie Hammer came up as a candidate. Yes, right? He would be super into it. I would also like to nominate Daniel Craig, if he can lighten up for minute.