Smutty Social Media, May 26, 2017
Sam Smith has really taken his time between albums. And he hasn’t been featured on very man singles with other artists, has he? I like how so many of the A-listers (Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor, even Ed Sheeran) disappear, work and plan their rollout – it’s so much better than hammering you over the head with projects and promotion every few months.
Serena’s selfie from the Carter Push Party.
Salma Hayek has the absolute best photos from Cannes. She’s obviously extremely connected and A-list in this world, and I wonder if she’s turning into a matchmaker for power people, much like Wendi Deng and Arianna Huffington. After the infamous Sundance lunch, she said she would “right this wrong” but what came of that?
Diane Kruger’s new movie looks intense and a little Norman Reedus update: he left 6 heart emojis and “amazing” as a comment.
I have never watched Silicon Valley, but I am a little curious as to why TJ Miller is leaving. HBO said it’s a mutual decision, but Buzzfeed’s Kate Aurthur isn’t so sure.
I heard that he got the finale script and found out his character had been written out. https://t.co/aPci4ySBs2— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) May 25, 2017
I absolutely love this look on Lucy Hale, she should totally cut it.
Kathleen and Sarah were going back and forth on Twitter about the Lupita/Rihanna movie, and the white men who should be scammed. Armie Hammer came up as a candidate. Yes, right? He would be super into it. I would also like to nominate Daniel Craig, if he can lighten up for minute.
Backgrid