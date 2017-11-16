Were fashion makeovers the original lifestyle/wellness trend? Experts went from telling people how to dress to telling them how to eat, travel, decorate, parent and now, take care of their health. What Not To Wear was on the frontlines of that explosion, assuring women that pencil skirts and sensible heels were life-changing. And viewers still have a lot of affectionate nostalgia for the show, judging by this recent Twitter spat. Clinton Kelly and Stacy London were both tagged in a tweet from a person watching a rerun of the show. They both replied – and then Stacy blocked Clinton Kelly! And he tweeted about it. As many said, perhaps it was an unintentional block meant for the initial tweeter, but I don’t think so. Dozens of people have told her about the block and she has tweeted since then, not addressing it.

Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not 😉 — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

I barely own any makeup (and hate wearing it) but I have a lot of skincare – right now my rotation is Drunk Elephant, goop, Fresh, and Charlotte Tilbury. And I want to try Madonna’s new line, not because I necessarily want her skin but because I don’t think Madonna would use anything cheap. She’s very picky.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

This is Catherine Zeta-Jones’s office Christmas tree. Emphasis on the “office.” Which means she has multiple Christmas trees. How many? If she’s decorating this early, she probably goes all out and there are many to put up. I’m going to guess 4. Maybe 6?

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Gossip Girl turned 10 this year and there was a lot of nostalgic fawning, but not a lot (or any) of it was directed towards Taylor Momsen. At the time, she was painted as difficult child actor/teen, and she was the youngest cast member. But what was that set like for her?

A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

As Ben continues his sloppy media cycle, Jennifer Garner is hanging out with Lin-Manuel Miranda raising money for Puerto Rico.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Hey what happened to the “imminent arrests” in the Kevin Hart cheating/extortion scandal? Has anyone been arrested? Did I miss it? Or did the story suddenly go away?

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Liam continues to send his best to Noel.

Your thing don't you mean our thing you creepy little fart last time i looked oasis was a group a band a musical combo as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 12, 2017





Must be twisting his tofu that his best work was sung and nailed by his younger brother oh well as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 12, 2017



