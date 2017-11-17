﻿

Smutty Social Media, November 17, 2017

Posted by Maria at November 17, 2017

Matt Saracen (government name: Zach Gilford) gave an interview in which he discussed FNL, his relationship on-screen and in real-life with Coach Taylor and improv-ing with Landry. And was Julie Taylor a crappy girlfriend, or was she just a wistful teenager stuck in a football town?

 

Gigi will not make it to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in China, and there are all kinds of rumours why. A few models (not Gigi, as far as I know) have been denied visas. Bella will be there.

 

If tattoo artists see an uptick in customers wanting a barbed wire armband, they can blame the Sexiest Man Alive.

 

I watched the first episode of SMILF. Frankie Shaw is great, Rosie O’Donnell is great and Connie Britton, as a frazzled upper-class mom, is so great.

 

Ani DiFranco and Lisa Bonet, together in the same photo. A good omen for the weekend.

 

 Photos:
Gary Gershoff/ Michael Loccisano/ Getty Images ﻿
