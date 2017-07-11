﻿

Smutty Social Media, November 7, 2017

Posted by Maria at November 7, 2017

Sia’s taking her ass off the market.

Janet posted her a photo from her 2004 Essence cover shoot with Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige, which happened two days after the Super Bowl. But then she deleted it. Why?

Tyrese is promising to pay college tuitions with Will Smith’s money. As Kathleen wrote yesterday, the Smiths were giving him $5 million to “keep his business off social media and to get his life together.” It had a stipulation, which Tyrese doesn’t seem to be adhering to, so I wouldn’t blame the Smiths for reneging on the offer. Tyrese is promising a Facebook appearance today, so guess what that will be about. Like Kathleen said, they tried.

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are not having lunch with Mark Zuckerberg anytime soon.

 

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

I’m not into crystal healing but I would definitely go shopping for some rocks with Aidy Bryant.

 

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on

This week’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has me shook, and I am now a Josh Groban fan for life. (Taylor’s ride-or-die Joseph Khan directed the episode, but I still don’t like him.)

 

A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on

I read a detail from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s engagement party that I can’t get out of my head: a friend serenaded them with Meatloaf’s “I Would Do Anything For Love.” Why does this make me giggle? Is it because the song is so dramatic and long? Did they slow dance during it? I mean basically it’s prom.

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Mario Batali is the Derek Blasberg of celebrity chefs. 

 

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

 

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

