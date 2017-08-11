I want to take a “Which Jeff Goldblum Sex and the City Character Are You?” quiz.

A reboot of SEX AND THE CITY with Jeff Goldblum playing all four characters. pic.twitter.com/3PXrdtC32R — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) November 7, 2017

Twitter has gone from 140 characters for 280 (for everyone, not just select accounts). Nick Jonas wasted no time with his deep thoughts.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

Isla Fischer is starring with Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum, directed by Harmony Korine. Because of Spring Breakers, I was curious about the storyline. According to Variety, “The Beach Bum” is a comedy that follows the misadventures of Moondog (McConaughey), a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large. Fisher will play Moondog’s wife.” Hmmm. Does she get a name in the movie?

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:09am PST

I think Diddy realized that no one has time for his new name change shenanigans right now so he said it’s a joke. He blames the Internet for not getting it.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

There was a “me on election day” joke floating around Twitter last night, and I think Will Arnett’s was my favourite.

Me on Election Day 2016 vs Election Day 2017 pic.twitter.com/PxeTcWpd9t — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 7, 2017

Have you seen this Vogue cover in your feed? It’s because it’s Edward Enniful’s first as the Editor-in-chief of British Vogue. He’s taking the reins with purpose and will take risks – exactly the shake-up the Vogue brand needs.

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:00am PST



