Smutty Social Media, November 8, 2017
I want to take a “Which Jeff Goldblum Sex and the City Character Are You?” quiz.
A reboot of SEX AND THE CITY with Jeff Goldblum playing all four characters. pic.twitter.com/3PXrdtC32R— Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) November 7, 2017
Twitter has gone from 140 characters for 280 (for everyone, not just select accounts). Nick Jonas wasted no time with his deep thoughts.
Isla Fischer is starring with Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum, directed by Harmony Korine. Because of Spring Breakers, I was curious about the storyline. According to Variety, “The Beach Bum” is a comedy that follows the misadventures of Moondog (McConaughey), a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large. Fisher will play Moondog’s wife.” Hmmm. Does she get a name in the movie?
I think Diddy realized that no one has time for his new name change shenanigans right now so he said it’s a joke. He blames the Internet for not getting it.
There was a “me on election day” joke floating around Twitter last night, and I think Will Arnett’s was my favourite.
Me on Election Day 2016 vs Election Day 2017 pic.twitter.com/PxeTcWpd9t— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 7, 2017
Have you seen this Vogue cover in your feed? It’s because it’s Edward Enniful’s first as the Editor-in-chief of British Vogue. He’s taking the reins with purpose and will take risks – exactly the shake-up the Vogue brand needs.
