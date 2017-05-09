Smutty Social Media, September 5, 2017
The “cats who look like Lady Olenna Tyrell” memes will never not be funny.
"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/xlNzVlwWVf— Olmos. (@itsjustolmos) September 4, 2017
Not even international superstardom is a match for customs bureaucracy.
If Jennifer Garner is the “good girl” is Mark Ruffalo the “nice guy”? Is that why, after all these years, 13 Going on 30 is still a must-watch whenever it’s on TV?
I didn’t know Yara’s new show was called Grown-ish. That’s perfect. So perfect. My hopes are too high already.
We are about to shoot the very first scene of #Grownish !— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 5, 2017
No one ever tells you how much of marriage constitutes talking about going to the grocery store.
This is a lot to process on a Tuesday morning after a long weekend. How can I eat people’s faces and be a better person at the same time?
Be a fucking wolf.— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 5, 2017
Be a fucking lion.
Take no shit.
Set goals, smash them!
Eat people's faces off.
Be a better person.
To quote many of the comments, “OMG I’m pregnant.”