Smutty Social Media, September 5, 2017

Maria Posted by Maria at September 5, 2017 18:28:42 September 5, 2017 18:28:42

The “cats who look like Lady Olenna Tyrell” memes will never not be funny.


Not even international superstardom is a match for customs bureaucracy.


If Jennifer Garner is the “good girl” is Mark Ruffalo the “nice guy”? Is that why, after all these years, 13 Going on 30 is still a must-watch whenever it’s on TV?

 

Wasn’t my proudest moment, but I really am sorry!

I didn’t know Yara’s new show was called Grown-ish. That’s perfect. So perfect. My hopes are too high already.


 

She's mine pt. 2

No one ever tells you how much of marriage constitutes talking about going to the grocery store.

 

#29years @kikkosedg

#29yearsandcounting @kikkosedg (Tybalt and Jane miss u)

This is a lot to process on a Tuesday morning after a long weekend. How can I eat people’s faces and be a better person at the same time?


To quote many of the comments, “OMG I’m pregnant.”

 

Ow. Featuring @pascalispunk squared.

