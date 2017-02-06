Smutty Social Media, June 2, 2017
Chrissy Teigen is in Vancouver, which isn’t necessarily news because a lot of celebs come and go, but she is someone I’d like to spy on from afar (not in a creepy way). More like at a restaurant, I’d be curious to see what she orders. Seth Rogen sent her a bunch of food recommendations and I’d add Bao Bei to this list, as well as Savio Volpe. Vij’s is also an obvious option but it doesn’t take resos for anyone. The owner, Vij was once on The Social and he told a story about a celebrity who declined to wait for a table: John Legend. Maybe he was short on time? I hope that’s what it was because I’d hate to think John Legend is that type.
In Vancouver! Hi Vancouver!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 2, 2017
Food recs? Phnom Penh Cambodian wings. Go Fish tacos. Asian night Market in Richmond for everything. Maenam Thai food.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 2, 2017
As Chrissy arrives, Olivia Munn is leaving.
THANK YOU Vancouver for being such an awesome city! Dog friendly ✔️ Asian friendly ✔️ 😜 We'll be back!! 🇨🇦👽🙌 pic.twitter.com/HUyfd7sHsV— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) June 2, 2017
Will.i.am says Fergie has not officially left the Black Eyed Peas so the recent rumours are false. The UK tabloids have been speculating for awhile about Nicole Scherzinger joining the group but this pretty much shuts that down.
Lies...@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun...That doesn't mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever https://t.co/JinoWNp4Jg— will.i.am.BUTTONS (@iamwill) June 2, 2017
Could you be the female Future is looking for?
What female should I use for my next video?— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 2, 2017
Is it weird that Cameron Diaz kind of disappeared and no one noticed? She’s gone very, very quiet (proving once again that celebs can go underground if they want to, even in LA). There’s no new pictures of her on Instagram (she hasn’t posted since Election Day) so here’s her husband Benji.
Won’t somebody please think of the men?
WonderWoman is so sexist. When are MALE superheroes gonna be given a chance to fullyexpress themselves & savetheplanet? #Sexism #Gal #Guy— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 1, 2017
It’s National Donut Day, which means lots of celebrities posing with food they only pretend to eat.
Amber Heard hangs with Elon Musk’s kids in Australia. He has six sons. 6!
Jon Hamm doesn’t like social media. Shocker.
Don't expect Jon Hamm to use silly social media filters anytime soon. "The point of life is not to put dog ears on yourself and post it online for everyone to see," he says in our July issue. "It's fun, it's adorable, but it's the visual equivalent of masturbating—there's no point other than immediate gratification." | Photograph by @carterbedloesmith.
Attached - Amber Heard and Elon Musk arriving in Australia together a few days ago.
Backgrid