Dapper Dan is a hugely influential Harlem artist and fashion designer, even if he isn’t quite a household name to many (Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic leather looks were his creation). His influence is visible all over the Gucci runway this year, bringing up questions of homage vs. straight-up copying. The fashion world has long tried to minimize Dan’s work by referring to it as “bootleg”; meanwhile, Gucci describes Alessandro Michele’s pieces as “exploration of faux-real culture.”

I grew up putting paper in my shoes to cover holes in my soles. Now I'm in the paper all bc of the people who believe in me. Thx everyone 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/l90tyZbE0h — Dapper Dan (@DapperDanHarlem) June 4, 2017

Stylist Brad Goreski and his girls at the NKOTB concert. Who was your favourite? I was partial to Joey, which is so basic. But I once met a woman at a party who said she was obsessed with New Kids and when she was a teenager, her mom let her fly to Boston to try to meet them, and she found the Wahlberg house. Donny wasn’t home, but she hooked up with one of the brothers (NOT Mark, but she did tell me his name). Were the Wahlbergs the OG Pussy Posse? I have no idea if the story is true.

Just us girls and @donniewahlberg who is so cool and nice btw! He hugged us all! Loved our @nkotb night!! So fun! #girlsnight #NKOTB #yass A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Anne Hathaway supporting Jessica Chastain supporting Wonder Woman. And Anne is right – Jessica does have excellent taste in sunglasses.

Gisele is a supermodel who has had her photo taken thousands of times and she couldn’t find one picture that celebrated the Earth and didn’t require overlay? This looks like the cover of a puzzle box.

Today is #WorldEnvironmentDay. Come outside to celebrate the beauty of our planet and share with us your best moments #withnature. Let's experience the joy of living on this incredible planet as one. 🌎🙏❤ Hoje é o #DiaMundialdoMeioAmbiente. Venha celebrar a beleza do nosso planeta e compartilhe conosco seus melhores momentos na natureza. Vamos sentir como é viver nesse nosso incrível planeta como uma só energia. Use as #WorldEnvironmentDay e #withnature A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Tina Knowles accepted an award from the Ladylike Foundation over the weekend. Chloe x Halle performed. Since then, Tina has also posted about missing her daughter Solange, who is on tour. Beyoncé , if she is available, will always show up to support her mom. So is she perhaps unavailable right now?

I'm receiving an award from the Ladylike Foundation today. These are two of Tina's Angels looking so beautiful it's Nyarae and Myrna . They are presenting me with the award. Amazing girls❤️future model material don't you think?❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Demi Lovato and Kathy Griffin had beef, and I guess Demi is now pretty pleased? Sounds like it.

I find it funny when bullies play the victims. 🤔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

Lainey posted about Halle Berry’s possible belly cupping this morning, and it wasn’t pasta, it was fries. That’s it. She ate food.