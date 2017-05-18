Drake channels his inner “9th grade English teacher who is not impressed with your To Kill a Mockingbird essay.”

People who write "u" instead of "you". What do you do with all the time you save? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 17, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Kate Moss, Courtney Love, Sadie Frost, Karen Elson and Liv Tyler attended a party together. I’m dying to go down a Primrose Hill set rabbit hole but have to stop myself because I’m on deadline. But my god that was a legendary era. Really makes the young generation look so sanitized and tame.

Women! @courtneylove @misslivalittle @katemossagency #karennelson thanks @francutler for a lovely night ❤️ A post shared by sadielizafrost (@sadielizafrost) on May 17, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

In some non-partisan news: Geraldo really likes Amber Tamblyn.

Look at this hot bitch! How has Sharon Stone not been cast in a Ryan Murphy series yet?

Chillin for a sec before heading out to the #WomensChoiceAwards @trueheartevents Thank You @missjobaker make-up and @clydehairgod hair ❤️ A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on May 17, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Eva Longoria is huge news in Edinburgh.

Thank you Edinburgh! I'll be back! #GGGEdinburgh17 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on May 18, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Jack Antonoff is taking his childhood bedroom on tour so people can listen to his album in it before shows. And he made a documentary about how he was able to remove and preserve it. It seems like something James Franco would be super into.

Do not mess with Jackée Harry’s legacy.

Putting this out here as a safety measure: I forbid Lifetime to create a movie based on my life. Ever. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) May 17, 2017