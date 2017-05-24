Rebel Wilson is in Melbourne for a defamation trial against Bauer Media. Her team asserts that it’s a case of tall poppy syndrome – as she was becoming more famous and Pitch Perfect 2 was coming out, they wanted to tear her down by painting her as a serial liar and fantasist. The defence is that the report was accurate (meaning she had lied about her age, which Sarah also wrote about here) and that no damage was done by the story. What I’m wondering is how her lawyers will prove that anyone in Hollywood even knows what Woman’s Day is.

Beach walk in my old hood in Melbourne x 🇦🇺 A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 19, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Everyone was telling me to watch Jessica Simpson on Ellen, and I finally got around to it last night. I think Ellen looking directly into the camera is all of us. It’s like Mimi-pushing-an-ice-cream-cart level slurry.

.@JessicaSimpson is a performer, a designer, a mom, and owns a billion-dollar business. pic.twitter.com/RINGLz1aXc — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2017

Rachel Bloom talked to PEOPLE on the red carpet about losing her virginity in college and how it filled her with self-doubt. I absolutely can not wait for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to come back.

#CrazyExGirlfriend’s @Racheldoesstuff: Why Losing My Virginity in College ‘Really Messed with My Head’ https://t.co/pIFNtKAF0A — People Magazine (@people) May 22, 2017

Will this be The Rock’s presidential portrait one day?

We don’t about P!nk a lot but do you know what I recently realized? Despite being marketed as a rebel, she is one of the few famous women of her generation to not be arrested for a DUI, or go to rehab, or have a quickie marriage, or even a really scandalous moment. I wonder, looking back, if she could pinpoint what she did (and what she avoided) to keep herself sane.

THANKYOU from the bottom of my heart ❤️ to all of you out there, you guys made such a difference in so many kids lives. You're sweethearts every single one of you. We did it #chefscycle #nokidhungry #fightinghunger A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

In possible BLL news, Shailene Woodley visited HBO a few days ago (notice that she’s barefoot? Maybe she’s earthing.)

stopped by #HBO today for some big lil lies action. miss ma girls! @reesewitherspoon @zoeisabellakravitz @lauradern #nicolekidman #BLL A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on May 19, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

When you casually slip your celebrity doppelgänger humblebrag into a conversation.

OMG. This girl on Chopped casually worked "my mom thinks I look like Penelope Cruz" into her interview. #humilityisdead — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) May 24, 2017

Are we sick of orb memes? I am not ready to move on yet, and neither is Bette.

I thought that picture of Trump in Saudi Arabia with the glowing orb looked familiar. Then I realized… pic.twitter.com/xXNcMuiRD3 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 23, 2017

Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson, Lindsay Lohan and Mischa Barton attended a party in Cannes. I had to check the date on this story to make sure it is 2017 and not 2007.