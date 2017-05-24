Smutty Social Media, May 24, 2017
Rebel Wilson is in Melbourne for a defamation trial against Bauer Media. Her team asserts that it’s a case of tall poppy syndrome – as she was becoming more famous and Pitch Perfect 2 was coming out, they wanted to tear her down by painting her as a serial liar and fantasist. The defence is that the report was accurate (meaning she had lied about her age, which Sarah also wrote about here) and that no damage was done by the story. What I’m wondering is how her lawyers will prove that anyone in Hollywood even knows what Woman’s Day is.
Everyone was telling me to watch Jessica Simpson on Ellen, and I finally got around to it last night. I think Ellen looking directly into the camera is all of us. It’s like Mimi-pushing-an-ice-cream-cart level slurry.
.@JessicaSimpson is a performer, a designer, a mom, and owns a billion-dollar business. pic.twitter.com/RINGLz1aXc— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2017
Rachel Bloom talked to PEOPLE on the red carpet about losing her virginity in college and how it filled her with self-doubt. I absolutely can not wait for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to come back.
#CrazyExGirlfriend’s @Racheldoesstuff: Why Losing My Virginity in College ‘Really Messed with My Head’ https://t.co/pIFNtKAF0A— People Magazine (@people) May 22, 2017
Will this be The Rock’s presidential portrait one day?
When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb. 🤙🏾
We don’t about P!nk a lot but do you know what I recently realized? Despite being marketed as a rebel, she is one of the few famous women of her generation to not be arrested for a DUI, or go to rehab, or have a quickie marriage, or even a really scandalous moment. I wonder, looking back, if she could pinpoint what she did (and what she avoided) to keep herself sane.
In possible BLL news, Shailene Woodley visited HBO a few days ago (notice that she’s barefoot? Maybe she’s earthing.)
When you casually slip your celebrity doppelgänger humblebrag into a conversation.
OMG. This girl on Chopped casually worked "my mom thinks I look like Penelope Cruz" into her interview. #humilityisdead— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) May 24, 2017
Are we sick of orb memes? I am not ready to move on yet, and neither is Bette.
I thought that picture of Trump in Saudi Arabia with the glowing orb looked familiar. Then I realized… pic.twitter.com/xXNcMuiRD3— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 23, 2017
Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson, Lindsay Lohan and Mischa Barton attended a party in Cannes. I had to check the date on this story to make sure it is 2017 and not 2007.
Michael Dodge/ Getty Images