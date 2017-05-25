If you have ever watched Dateline, Investigation Discovery or those old A&E shows (American Justice or City Confidential) then you must watch this. “Something about that didn’t sit right with me.”

THE MOST CHILLING TWO-MINUTE DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A SERIAL KILLER EVER! https://t.co/mCFvY3b9Zj pic.twitter.com/AM23G7ksIt — Cole Escola (@ColeEscola) May 25, 2017

Jamie Foxx did an interview with Howard Stern, and he told a story about Oprah holding a sort of intervention for him at Quincy Jones’s house. Sidney Poitier was there in a tuxedo. He is very open about his “boutique parties. (Click here to listen.) It made me think about his strategy today with Katie Holmes; at this point, is the hiding going to be more effort than its worth? Because if they were hiding from media attention, that isn’t working anymore -- even PEOPLE is on it. When does this kind of attempt at privacy become counterintuitive?

I cannot express how great it was to sit with one of my heroes Howard Stern and be able to chop it up in an incredible way!!! He is a legend and an [email protected] May 25. #beatshazam #foxxonfox #backonmyfunnyshit #igotstoriesman #stanupcomic A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on May 23, 2017 at 11:54am PDT



Wreck Beach is a clothing-option, super chill beach in Vancouver – it’s very private (from what I remember, I haven’t been in years but don’t think much has changed). It also requires some work getting to and from the beach – about 500 stairs.

Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky 💘 Also... those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!😵 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 24, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Yesterday I posted about Pamela Anderson, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Mischa Barton at a party in Cannes. The party was hosted by jewerly line de GRISOGONO and called “Love on the Rocks.” Rita Ora was there and in her photos, she used the #loveontherocks hashtag and also hashtagged her new single (working title “Honestly who gives a sh-t it’s Rita Ora"). Was the party hosted in her honour? I checked de GRISOGONO’s page and they have no photos of the 2006 brigade, but they do have several of Rita, which makes me think she was probably paid to attend. By promoting her own work via someone else’s party, is she making the most of her side job or is this just tacky?

The outstanding @ritaora welcomed by Fawaz Gruosi at the Eden Roc to celebrate #LoveOnTheRocks High Jewellery Collection. #deGRISOGONOinCannes #DGRocks A post shared by de GRISOGONO OFFICIAL (@degrisogono) on May 24, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Mary J Blige looks effing amazing.

#LoveYourself A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on May 25, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

I highly recommend you click on the screenshots to see Mo’Nique respond to someone whose name I can’t be expected to know. “By the way I am fighting for young sisters like you who haven’t won an Academy Award.” I’m dead.

The Drag: A Saga Told In Two Parts pic.twitter.com/iEJ26pCVwM — black history heaux (@localblactivist) May 25, 2017

It’s OK to skip out on a James Cameron blockbuster. I’ve never seen Titanic.

DOES IT SURPRISE ANYONE THAT I HAVE NEVER SEEN "AVATAR" — jenny slate (@jennyslate) May 22, 2017

How immature am I that I’ve laughed about this 3 times already?