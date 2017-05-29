From running away from her on the street when they were married to divorced Instagram buddies! I looked up a 2011 New Yorker article from the dinner party she threw to launch “My Father’s Daughter” and the writer said he arrived “cranky” and a publicist warned people that he was not in the mood to talk. And you know what else the article reminded me of? Gwyneth used to be all about food – it was how she launched her lifestyle brand. That is now being overtaken by wellness and I wonder if she is naturally going where the clicks (and money) take her, or if it’s been a strategic move away from paella towards jade vagina eggs. There are a lot of food bloggers, celebrity chefs and popular home cooks – was the market too saturated for G?

Sometimes Mickey needs a drink #dancedad #showstoppers A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 28, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

My sister is an Ed Sheeran fan – it’s embarrassing, I know. And she always says I’m “mean to him” here, so this I will say: I agree with his stance on ketchup (which he has been vocal about for years). I hate when restaurants make their own ketchup. Hipsters need to leave ketchup alone. I don’t even like “the other” brands of ketchup. The original, store-bought version is one that really can’t be improved upon.

It upsets me when restaurants think they are too good for ketchup. No one is too good for ketchup. Ketchup is too good for you. — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) September 16, 2013

No. No no no no no. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Emmy Rossum was married over the weekend and this floral arch will live on in every wedding Pinterest board for the rest of time, understandably so. It is quite striking.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

I didn’t know that Hilary Duff and Lea Michele are in the same social circle – a quick search showed quite a few photos of the two hanging out. And Lea Michele is older than Hilary by a year. Did that surprise you? I was surprised, probably because I still associate Lea with Glee.

Girls night// 💋 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 28, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Drake jumps for joy with The Weeknd. I’m looking forward to the inevitable day these two fight over the affection of a woman in a public and very thirsty way.