Heidi Klum’s style, especially on the red carpet, is not my favourite. But lately I am loving her hair – really long and straight. No layers, no fringe. She’s been wearing it in a top knot and half-up, pulled nice and tight. It’s glamorous (which I think is always a look she is going for) but not fussy.

Excited to be in London today at @MaisonAssouline launching my new book #HeidiKlumByRankin with @rankinarchive from 3:30-4:30pm 📸 @gettyentertainment @florianebener A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 27, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Thank you @suprafootwear for celebrating with us. 😃#HeidiKlumByRankin #HeidixSupra @rankinarchive A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 27, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

JLO had a World of Dance premiere party – yes, Alex was there. She also has regular Shades of Blue screenings at her house. She’s usually pretty tight with the people she works with, which makes sense because she is always working. And who wouldn’t want to hang out at JLO’s house? I get the feeling it smells really nice (I’ve heard she smells great in person) and she probably has a special living room for these nights, with comfy couches and lots of tasty snacks. She would serve potato chips made out of potatoes, not quinoa. Honestly how much quinoa can we consume? I’m expecting to read about quinoa intravenous injections on goop any day now.

#WOD PREMIERE HAPPENING NOW!!!! On #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 30, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

‪Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like...‬ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Josh Brolin posted a selfie because he thinks it will drive down the demand for paparazzi photos. But I don’t know – I think magazines will buy the photos of him walking into the gym and use this one, too, because it’s kind of silly.

Pap bust. These are selfies that I'll take if paparazzi are snapping pics. I take what they take, post it first, then their photo's worth nothing. #endangerpaparrazzi A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on May 30, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Amy Sedaris is filming a new show, At Home With Amy Sedaris. It’s described as part hospitality, variety and talk show. Who will show up for a visit? She has a lot of very close famous friends like SJP and Justin Theroux. I fully expect Andy to make an appearance.

First guest star #scottadsit @amysedaris @trutv A post shared by At Home With Amy Sedaris (@athomewithamysedaris) on May 30, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Renata and Madeline – what did they talk about all night? More important, who did they talk about? Come on, you want to know.

Wild women at night 😏🦄 A post shared by @lauradern on May 29, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

The cynic in me thinks Tom requested this angle so he would look like a big boy.

Goodbye Paris...hello London!! Helicopter rides in premiere gowns. If all else fails, we are starting a band. #themummy #June9th @sofisia7 #tomcruise @alexkurtzman A post shared by Annabelle Wallis (@annabellewallis) on May 31, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Did you catch #covfefe last night on Twitter? Basically, Trump made a typo (he typed “covfefe” instead of “coverage” –blame it on his very small and stubby fingers) and it stayed up for a really long time. Twitter of course went nuts with it and the jokes were good. Covfefe is the perfect punchline because it works every single time. These two stood out for me.

Covfefe is actually a Rita Ora single it's why y'all have never heard of it — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 31, 2017