Smutty Social Media, May 31, 2017
Heidi Klum’s style, especially on the red carpet, is not my favourite. But lately I am loving her hair – really long and straight. No layers, no fringe. She’s been wearing it in a top knot and half-up, pulled nice and tight. It’s glamorous (which I think is always a look she is going for) but not fussy.
JLO had a World of Dance premiere party – yes, Alex was there. She also has regular Shades of Blue screenings at her house. She’s usually pretty tight with the people she works with, which makes sense because she is always working. And who wouldn’t want to hang out at JLO’s house? I get the feeling it smells really nice (I’ve heard she smells great in person) and she probably has a special living room for these nights, with comfy couches and lots of tasty snacks. She would serve potato chips made out of potatoes, not quinoa. Honestly how much quinoa can we consume? I’m expecting to read about quinoa intravenous injections on goop any day now.
Josh Brolin posted a selfie because he thinks it will drive down the demand for paparazzi photos. But I don’t know – I think magazines will buy the photos of him walking into the gym and use this one, too, because it’s kind of silly.
Amy Sedaris is filming a new show, At Home With Amy Sedaris. It’s described as part hospitality, variety and talk show. Who will show up for a visit? She has a lot of very close famous friends like SJP and Justin Theroux. I fully expect Andy to make an appearance.
Renata and Madeline – what did they talk about all night? More important, who did they talk about? Come on, you want to know.
The cynic in me thinks Tom requested this angle so he would look like a big boy.
Did you catch #covfefe last night on Twitter? Basically, Trump made a typo (he typed “covfefe” instead of “coverage” –blame it on his very small and stubby fingers) and it stayed up for a really long time. Twitter of course went nuts with it and the jokes were good. Covfefe is the perfect punchline because it works every single time. These two stood out for me.
Covfefe is actually a Rita Ora single it's why y'all have never heard of it— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 31, 2017
"Please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Covfefe." - John Travolta— Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) May 31, 2017
