Celine Dion has finally left Paris. Who hasn’t enjoyed her time in Paris? We all participated in Celine’s Parisian summer. She may have enjoyed it more than anyone else but, god.damn. shouldn’t she? Why shouldn’t she? When you feel as deeply and comprehensively as Celine the Queen of Feelings does then you can talk to me about why she shouldn’t. Until then – never – celebrate the fact that she has LIVED her best life and your best life for the last two months and nobody is f-cking sorry about it.

So, yes, of course. OF COURSE THERE WAS CONFETTI AT THE DEPARTURE.

They arranged to have confetti outside the hotel.

They sent off her with confetti because, yes, f-ck yes, her daily appearances outside the hotels were proper spectacles. There are certain artists who can’t even put on a concert with the same entertainment value as Celine simply walking to her car outside of her hotel in Paris. Give her the confetti then. She will marvel at the confetti like she’s never seen confetti before in her life. She will blow kisses, she will not stop waving, she will say farewell to Paris for so long they will basically have to shove her onto that private jet. A l’année prochaine!