Chris Evans: SMA 2017 Odds

Arguments for:

- Look at him. It doesn’t get more All-American than Chris Evans.

- He’s Captain America!

- Technically he’s not on a film promo circuit but if they gave it to Chris Hemsworth already, PEOPLE would totally offer it to Evans. He’s exactly who they’d want.

- Chris Evans has gained a lot of non-superhero liberal appreciation this year on social media, with his criticism of the Trump administration and social consciousness.

- Speaking of social media, I’m really just including him on this list to show you his latest dog video. The dog is giving him some bonus points. Dodger is a secret weapon. And that is definitely Jenny Slate’s voice. They’re totally back together.

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Arguments against:

- Maybe next year? When the new Avengers movie comes out? There’s really no urgency to promote it now.

- Getting political on social media can be appealing to some and off-putting to others. Especially a significant segment of the PEOPLE Magazine MiniVan demographic. They probably yelled at him on Facebook a lot.

- Would he want it? Would he say yes? Sarah has written several times about Chris’s post-Cap ambitions. How he’s been ready to leave Cap behind for a while now. He wants more dramatic roles. Being the Sexiest Man Alive doesn’t seem like it would fit into those plans.

Odds: 20 to 1

