The interminable Avengers shoot continues, and as Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are on set with RDJ (for what looks like a flashback to the events of The Avengers). Lainey pointed out this will be a fun week at work for Hemsworth, who gets to be around his fellow Avengers as his new movie is dominating the world. Ragnarok is currently sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest rated superhero movie yet, and it’s expected to open north of $110 million this weekend. The last time this happened, they were filming The Avengers and the original Thor opened to much less fanfare. But this time, Hemsworth is king of the world and on the cusp of being everyone’s favorite Avenger (until Black Panther). He should take a victory lap on Monday morning and post it on the internet. It would be the perfect capstone to a very entertaining press tour for Ragnarok.

But have you noticed something about this press tour? Tom Hiddleston, one time Internet Boyfriend, has not been as big a presence in the coverage. He’s there, of course, but he feels a bit sidelined, no? Taika Waititi is taking up a lot of space, and Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, and Tessa Thompson are also pulling focus. Hiddleston hasn’t been paired with Hemsworth for much of the tour, as the Aussie and the Kiwi have been doing their Down Under duo act around the world. On the press tour for Thor: The Dark World, Hemsworth seemed happy to cede the spotlight to Hiddleston, but this time, Hemsworth is way more engaged—and engaging—and it’s completely changed the dynamic of the publicity. I just wonder if this is the outcome Hiddleston wanted when he decided to stop dancing.

