Do you have a terrifying Uber story? Sasha now has a really f-cked up Uber story. She wants to be clear that the person was really nice but if it were me, I think I would have pulled a movie stunt and rolled out of the car. Anyway, let us know what you think of what he did. Here’s the new episode of Sasha Answers.

Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz met up in New York last week. Those photos are attached. Were they getting together to talk about Big Little Lies Season 2? It’s not official yet, but the scheduling looks pretty official. So…what would the story be? I loved the series so much. I don’t know if I want it to come back. I don’t know if coming back for another situation is more a “want” rather than a “need”. That said, if there is a “need”, it would be to focus more on Bonnie’s story. And I have a hard time finding a problem with that because Zoe Kravitz. (Dlisted)

Well here’s something out of Hollywood that isn’t gross and sh-tty, something that would come out of a pure and not demented advent calendar: the new Black Panther character posters. God, how far away is February? By February will Black Panther be the only one left standing in Hollywood? My favourites: Kathleen’s Michael Bae Jordan who is so perfectly angsty and sullen with his head bent and turned away and the great Angela Bassett, majestic as f-ck, in profile. Seriously though, how much longer until February? (Pajiba)

Lindsay Lohan is trying to reach Kendrick Lamar. Now everyone is wondering what Lindsay Lohan wants from Kendrick Lamar. Does Kendrick Lamar know Lindsay Lohan? Maybe I’m not of the generation, and maybe I don’t know how things work, but if he did know her, would she have to be posting publicly on social media to get him to contact her? Do I sound like a grandmother? (BET)



Meryl Streep is on the cover of the December issue of VOGUE. And this is lovely because, as the FUG Girls rightly point out, VOGUE likes to pretend that women don’t exist over 35. If VOGUE does acknowledge them in the magazine when they’re over 35, there’s a lot of retouching that happens. Meryl, here, does not appear to be retouched too much. I wonder if it’s because she ordered it to be that way. Like called up Anna herself and said, don’t you mess with it, I played you brilliantly in Devil Wears Prada, and I won’t let you forget it. (Go Fug Yourself)



Prince Harry is in London preparing for Remembrance Day services this weekend, looking so handsome in uniform. When he’s in uniform, I always think he looks so much younger. While chatting with the public, one man asked Harry about Meghan Markle. He made a joke about how she wasn’t there because he couldn’t hide her. What do you think that means? (Cele|bitchy)

This is worth the read – Sallie Hofmeister is Harvey Weinstein’s crisis manager. She’s been the one responding on his behalf to media queries, issuing “clarifications” on his behalf since The New York Times and The New Yorker exposed his decades of predation. (The Cut)

