Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried are at the Venice Film Festival supporting Paul Schrader’s First Reformed. The film will also be coming to Toronto for TIFF next week. First Reformed is about a priest, a “whisky priest” played by Ethan, tormented by past mistakes and struggling with his faith. Reviews so far have been solid, if not outstanding, with critics praising Ethan’s performance. Variety called him a “supple” actor, and it’s a good word, considering Ethan’s career both as an actor and as a celebrity.

I hate a love-hate relationship with Ethan. Sometimes I see him and I’m like, STAHP, enough already, you’re corny AF. Sometimes, though, I can’t help myself. Maybe it’s residual Troy Dyer desire, even though we all should have well outgrown him. But also? Ethan Hawke is undeniably talented. And, in comparison to some of his peers, he’s actually not that annoying. Like, between Jared Leto and Ethan Hawke? I’m with Ethan Hawke. Between Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke? Ethan Hawke all the way.

One thing I like about Ethan is that he doesn’t pretend he doesn’t want it. I remember reading his thoughts on River Phoenix. That, of course, obviously, he was devastated that River died. Because River made him better. Because River’s work made him want to work harder. Will Ethan Hawke win an Oscar one day?

You know, back in the day, I would have looked at these shots of Ethan and Amanda together and smelled trouble. To be clear, I know nothing. There is no trouble that I’m aware of. But there was a time when it would have been a possibility, non?

