Taylor Swift’s SNL performance – did you see it? Some people thought she might have been lip-synching. That’s not what I was paying attention to. For me it was the dancing. Can we agree that she can’t dance? I’m not knocking her for trying. I’m just saying it’s not her strength. Which is fine. We already know she’s great songwriter. It’s OK, Swifties. She doesn’t also have to have all the moves. Can we talk about The Lion King sketch though? How much did you love it? Cecily Strong as Lin-Manuel Miranda killed me. (Dlisted)

What would gossip be without Liz Smith? Would this blog even exist? I’m not having an existential crisis, but it should be acknowledged that there were gossip grandfathers and grandmothers, from Walter Winchell to Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons to Liz Smith and Cindy Adams and even Jeanette Walls – where there is showbiz, there has always been gossip columnists. The power of the gossip columnist has ebbed and flowed. But the existence of gossip and the people who deliver it is an essential part of the celebrity ecosystem. (Jezebel)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have now been together for two years. She posted about it on social media. Did he post about it on social media? Is that a thing that the kids get mad about these days? What if she shared it on social and he didn’t? Does that mean he doesn’t love her as much as she loves him? Or does her social count as a share from both of them? (Just Jared)

Her Majesty and Prince Philip will soon celebrate 70 years of marriage and their story covers PEOPLE Magazine. Which will most definitely not include any details about the Prince’s alleged indiscretions. Understandable. Because if they’re going to talk about whether or not he cheated on her, they’re definitely not getting any access to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if and when they get engaged. Are you bothered by how the Queen’s marriage has been represented though? I mean, really, when have they ever willingly let you see their warts? (Cele|bitchy)

Rita Ora wore a bathrobe on the red carpet at the MTV EMAs. Because otherwise we wouldn’t be talking about Rita Ora. Fine. The stunt worked. But that doesn’t mean I don’t object. You know why I object? Because of the Freedom video. When I see a woman in a celebrity setting with her hair wrapped in towel, that’s my immediately though – Cindy Crawford, George Michael, Freedom. Get your hands off that, Rita Ora. (Go Fug Yourself)

Justice League comes out this week, the latest in a year full of superhero movies. There have been so many I can’t remember them all. Or maybe there haven’t been that many but it just seems that way. It’s now been 10 years since superheroes have dominated at the movies. The Ringer asks will it end….and should it end? (The Ringer)

