Now that we know that Taylor Swift has been dating Joe Alwyn undercover for the last few months, we’re getting more details about how they’ve been hiding. Because all these Taylor sources managed to keep her sh-t tight all this time…and suddenly they’re willing to go into detail?

E! News reports exclusively that:

"Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while [she and Alwyn] have been getting to know one another," our insider explained. "She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports.” The source added, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."

The source also mentioned that Taylor is “bummed” now that she and Joe have been busted. Well that’s interesting because Harry Styles is promoting his album and Katy Perry was also just confirmed as the new judge on American Idol, which was already a shrug and has now dropped even lower on nobody cares list. But, yeah, sure, we’ll go with “bummed”, perhaps as a new euphemism for “smug”.

