Here is a rare case where a full trailer does little to illuminate a teaser. Last week we saw the teaser for mother!, the Darren Aronofsky-directed film starring Jennifer Lawrence, which set it up as a horror movie that is maybe about a weird cult invading a woman’s home. Today we have the first trailer and really, we don’t learn much more about the movie itself. I am ever more curious about mother!, so this tactic is working. One thing the trailer does clarify is that Javier Bardem is not a guest but lives in the house with Jennifer Lawrence. There is, however, still a creepy cult.

Darren Aronofsky makes movies about unpleasant people doing unpleasant things, and mother! looks right in line with his raison d’etre. But as I said before, it also looks like too much for the Academy. Despite the talent involved and obviously high production values, this does not have “Oscar bait” stamped on it. Which doesn’t mean it won’t contend, but Aronofsky’s weirder movies, like Requiem for a Dream, usually just attract acting attention. So I won’t rule acting contenders out, but mother! looks like a straight-up horror film, and the Academy just doesn’t go for that genre.

BUT I DO. And I am way into Aronofsky and JLaw making a weird cult horror movie. There’s a little bit of a Shining vibe, with a couple isolated in a remote home and blood dripping from household fixtures, a little bit of an Eyes Wide Shut feeling, and bonus Michelle Pfeiffer stalking around looking intimidating and fabulous. There’s also a little bit of a Yellow Wallpaper thing? Is anyone else getting that? That JLaw’s character is clearly stressed out and suspicious and Javier Bardem is like, No, everything’s fine, shhh, you’re seeing things. mother! is doing a great job of piquing interest while keeping a lot of secrets, and while I still don’t really know what this is, I am sold on the concept. Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence made a weird cult horror movie and I am here for it.