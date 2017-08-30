This is how an award becomes meaningless. Like, maybe in another decade, MAYBE, calling Kendall Jenner an “icon” might be true. But during this particular decade? That started when she was 11 years old? Here’s the thing – I’ll always be able to remember certain images of Naomi Campbell, Yasmeen Ghauri, Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen. I can’t remember one single standout outfit on Kendall Jenner. I can, however, as much as I don’t want to admit this, remember several outfits that her sister, Kim, has worn over the years. Like … there might actually be LESS debate if the award were being given to Kim. (Dlisted)

It’s true. There really is a LOT going on here. At the same time, I can sort of see how she might have thought that all of it kind of comes together? The quickest save would be to take away just one of the 18 things she’s wearing. That’s all it would take.I nominate the velvety looking peach shirt. Because I hate that colour. (Go Fug Yourself)

By now we all know what DTF means. Down To F-ck is 10 years old. Superbad is 10 years old. If you love Superbad – and it IS still funny a decade later (when Kendall Jenner started her “iconic run”) – you need this oral history of Superbad. I love the throwaway line about Shia LaBeouf. I LOVE how McLovin’ almost broke Jonah Hill! And every time Bill Hader speaks. Panama! I just wonder why we don’t hear from Emma Stone. (The Ringer)

A princess is pregnant! Is there a pregnant-off between princesses? Is that the way royal competition works? Regular people look down the street and seethe about the Jones’s new car. An entire generation checks Instagram to find out how far they’ve fallen behind. The Princess Kate version of this, allegedly, is to look over at Sweden and feel pressured to produce #3. (Celeb Dirty Laundry)

This is a great edit. Starting the piece off with Mimi saying, “I’m not as casual as most people” is exactly what I would have done. Mimi’s letting us go into her closet – again. And she somehow manages to talk about how much she sacrificed while carrying around dembabies. In her shoe closet! Jezebel is right there. Mimi is speaking verrrrry slowwwwwly. And, yes, I too am worried. What she needs is for Christmas to come sooner. (Jezebel)

Several people have sent this Mark Harris piece on Taylor Swift today. So now I’m sending it out to all of you. What do Taylor, Mayweather vs McGregor and the Donald Trump presidency have in common? And is all of that what we really deserve? (Vulture)