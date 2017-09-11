Earlier this week, it was announced that Stella Bulochnikov, who’s been Mariah Carey’s manager for a couple of years now, was stepping down from the “day-to-day management” of Mimi’s career. So they broke up. Two days later, TMZ reports that Mimi’s being accused of sexual harassment and hasn’t paid her former security team.

Coincidence or conspiracy?

Per TMZ:

Mariah Carey's former security company has threatened to sue her ... and the guy who owns the company says she constantly humiliated him by referring to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist.

Michael Anello's lawyer has prepared a draft of a lawsuit, claiming his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and got stiffed on the balance to the tune of $221,329.51. Anello claims he was promised another 2 years which would add $511,000 to the tab.

Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleague by referring to them as members of the hate groups.

Anello also claims Mariah "wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people."

The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming she committed "sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello." Anello claims during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage and when he got there, she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact.

Mariah's people tell us they were in touch with Anello's lawyer Monday and were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but we're told Anello is not satisfied with the amount.

Mariah's people have no information on the sexual harassment claim.

The lawyer for Anello says the lawsuit is now on hold, presumably because they are in settlement negotiations.

Back in 2016, I wrote several times about Stella’s influence on Mimi and her inner circle. Once Stella became a fixture in Mimi’s life, many of her closest advisors, some who’d been with her for years, ended up resigning. At the time – and remember, this was back in 2016 – Stella had allegedly even taken over the bookkeeping and many of Mimi’s employees hadn’t been paid. This is why I worried that there was an Elvis Presley/Colonel Tom Parker situation happening. When Elvis died, they realised how much of his money Colonel Tom has mishandled. Elvis was worth practically nothing at the time of his death, not until Priscilla took over and turned him into a profit machine.

As for the sexual harassment claims, I mean yeah, this is possible, of course it’s possible. If you know Mimi – and don’t we all know Mimi? – she lives in lingerie. Every time she shows off her closet, there’s always a trip to the lingerie section. Remember when she took VOGUE through her closet a few months ago? And all those headlines about a separate room in the closet for just lingerie? How about the time she did an interview on Live! with Kelly in lingerie? The point is… it’s not unusual to find Mimi in lingerie. So it’s totally believable that her bodyguard would have been summoned to her room one day to find her swanning around in lingerie and exposing herself to him in that weirdly stunted way someone does when they’re trying to be sexy without knowing what sexy actually is. That’s the thing about Mimi. Her idea of sexiness is often standardly performed cliché sexiness. The more she performs her sexiness, the less she seems to actually understand sex. This is what my friend Dean pointed out a long time ago when he wrote about how Mimi always tries to turn Christmas into a sexy holiday, like it should be a hybrid between Santa’s arrival and Valentine’s Day:

Christmas to me means sleeping in a guest room at my parents’ house; it means hangovers, it means shopping malls…but it never EVER means sex. For Mariah though, December is the freakiest month on the calendar. She set the tone for sexy Christmases to come back in ‘94 with that skin tight Mrs. Claus cat suit that announced “I’ve been naughty” on the cover of Merry Christmas. Since then she has found no good reason to put her titties away – not singing beside an underage Justin Bieber, not singing songs directly to her Lord, and especially not her enormous pregnancy boobs.

Let’s be clear though, this is “Mariah sexy”, not human sexy, so it’s still really hard to picture her actually fornicating. Whether it’s the Shake it Off video where she’s naked in a rose petal filled bathtub or alluding to a Naval gangbang, like in the Honey video, Mariah’s sexuality is just never that believable. It always seems too Sex and Romance 101, like she’s copying the ideas out of a Danielle Steele novel. Why does she bother with the charade?

She bothers with the charade because it’s deeply important for Mimi to feel desired. Or, rather, to be considered desirable. That’s a difference I’m not sure she fully grasps. It’s entirely plausible that her attempts at being desirable extend to her employees. So when her bodyguard says that he walked in on her and she was performing desirability, well, I can picture it. And even though Mimi might be empirically much more pleasant to look at than, say, Harvey Weinstein, making an employee feel uncomfortable because you’re lounging around in lingerie with your breasts hanging out is sexual harassment and abuse of power. That should not be part of someone’s work day. And it sounds like that will cost her a significant amount of money. The kind of money she’ll have to make back by performing at some billionaire’s birthday party. Will it lead to any kind of significant change though? Is someone going to sit down with Mimi and explain the workplace code of conduct to her…while she’s sitting in the bathtub? And walk her through what constitutes sexual harassment, while she’s sipping champagne in the bathtub? Is someone going to tell her that she can’t be flouncing around in a teddy when her staff are around? If so…WHO?

