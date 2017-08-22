But first, the Paper Mag Las Vegas issue – have you seen it yet? Mimi’s on the cover. But she’s not the only cover. Jennifer Lopez, who Mimi doesn’t know, also got a cover:

Presumably because they both have Vegas residencies. But I wonder if Mimi knew about this in advance. If she did, I wonder if her answer would have been the same.

Mimi’s Paper interview isn’t all that interesting. The best part of it is when she’s asked for a Vegas recommendation and she suggests going to see her kids’ dentist. THE DENTIST. Because there are a lot of games there. Not exactly what usually comes to mind when you think celebrities + dentist. Or maybe that’s just me. Because of Elvis and Dr Nick.

While Mimi’s Paper Mag interview isn’t that much of a highlight, Mimi also spoke to the NY Post. She’s on tour right now with Lionel Richie and they performed in New York on the weekend. (Two more sleeps until I see her here in Toronto. People have been telling me that she’s been pretty punctual. SEVEN HELLS, what is this world?!) Anyway, Mimi tried to tell the NY Post that she’s a regular person.

At Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Carey exclusively told us, in an all-white room filled with Jo Malone candles, “I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else. I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that.”

But she added, “I can’t measure what type of respect I deserve — I really can’t.”



I don’t think anyone would be surprised to know that Mimi has low self-esteem. This is why people are often instructed to tell her she’s thin when they meet her. And why stylists are instructed to change the size labels on her clothes. This is also why I have a hard time getting mad at Mimi. And why it makes me mad when people are all like, OMG she’s so impossible. If you think it’s impossible to watch her, imagine what it’s like to be her, to be inside her head.

Here’s some more insight on that:

Carey says that on the inside she feels less regal. “Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in . . . That is why music became such a big part of my life, because it helped me overcome those issues,” she told us. “Sometimes it is hard to let your guard down.”

Of those around her, she says, “I do think to myself, ‘Did they mean this? Or do they not really mean it?’ And that is with everybody — it is not just with three people or just one.”

That’s about as candid as she’s been in a long time, basically telling us that she doesn’t know if the people around her are ever honest. Is Mimi telling us that she needs a true friend? Would you be her true friend? I’ve been thinking about this all day. Some friends give you energy. Some friends take your energy. And Mimi…well… I mean, obviously.