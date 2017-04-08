It’s Meghan Markle’s 36th birthday today. Hello! Magazine is reporting that she was seen with her mother, Doria, at Waterloo Station in London recently. E! News reports that they’ve been in London since last week but that they’ve actually returned to Toronto because Meghan is still working on Suits. That said, according to E!’s sources, while in London, Meghan and her ma spent time sightseeing and, yes, Doria did also spend some time with Prince Harry. Meghan, after all, was already introduced to Prince Charles a while ago, last year, around Harry’s birthday, September 15th.

Will Harry be in Toronto for his birthday this year? His birthday is a week before the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto which begin on September 23rd. His birthday falls on the second Friday of TIFF, the final weekend of TIFF. Usually by that point, TIFF has slowed down. Parties are still happening but they’re a lot quieter. And in some ways better because it’s not so chaotic. There’s been a lot of speculation about Harry and Meghan getting engaged. IF there is to be an engagement, IF, I can’t see it happening ahead of Invictus. I can’t imagine he’d want that to overshadow the games. But I can totally see her joining him at some of the events. There’s precedent for this. Chelsy Davy went with him to all kinds of sporting events. Cressida Bonas was with him at a rugby match. Cressida was also with him at WE Day London in 2014.

WE Day Toronto is actually taking place on September 28 at Air Canada Centre, the site of the Invictus Games opening and closing ceremonies. WE Day has yet to confirm its celebrity lineup for the Toronto event. But they always attract some big names. Meghan, giving her humanitarian efforts, working with both the UN and World Vision, would be an excellent candidate to speak at WE Day, to engage youth in their philanthropic efforts. And… since Harry’s in town anyway… he might show up too?