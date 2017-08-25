Jared Leto is doing some press right now. When I saw new photos of him this week I had no idea why. He’s in Blade Runner 2049. He plays the villain. A new trailer was released a few days ago that shows him talking in his try-creepy villain voice and how much he needs better moisturiser under his eyes.

Jared’s also been making headlines this week because of all the Batman DC Warner Bros Joker drama. And whenever we talk about Jared Leto playing what Sarah calls the Third Best Joker, his method-acting on the set of Suicide Squad comes up. Supposedly he wouldn’t break character. And he sent dead animals to his co-stars. All of which Jared is now kind of sort of denying but not specifying.

“There's so much hype and so much bullshit around that, but I think it's just a fun thing to talk about. Even when the movie came out, there was so much misrepresentation about what went down, about the method acting crap. It's just 90% of it was not even true and it just takes on a life of its own... everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it.”

Right. So now, over a year later, he’s basically saying he’s only half-method. So do you believe him? Or is he only walking it back now because A. Suicide Squad was sh-t and B. he was mocked and also criticised for that kind of bullsh-t? I’m bumping Sarah’s amazing tweet from that time again because there’s no better way to say it:

A few words on Jared Leto and Viola Davis. pic.twitter.com/KVwtFAd4Xv — Sarah (@Cinesnark) July 25, 2016



It’s not like Jared Leto’s the only actor to go overboard on method-ing. If we’re counting Oscars, Daniel Day-Lewis is probably the most acclaimed method actor in recent times. Why is Jared Leto so much more annoying than DDL? There are much more qualified people who can address this question. But I’m here to offer a simple answer.

DDL doesn’t Dress Like A Method Actor.

Check out Jared leaving lunch in LA yesterday and also, in the same outfit, arriving for an interview on Extra. This f-cking outfit was meant to be seen. So what’s it trying to communicate? Exactly what you think it’s trying to communicate. Oh look, there’s Jared Leto, the method actor. He must be a method actor because look at his quirky, mismatched clothes. That’s exactly how a method actor would dress. Like totally on theme.

Does Harrison Ford beat the sh-t out of him in this movie? God I hope so.