On paper? Bella Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, sure. But here’s why I can’t see it: Bella has too much profile. Over the last few years, Leo’s model selections haven’t been “names”, at least not until they become his bonafide. You didn’t know much about Toni Garrn before she and Leo started dating. Same goes for Kelly Rohrbach. Or Nina Agdal. Bella Hadid is known now. Also… she’s on social media. She needs social media. And, well, Leo has social media rules. If it happened between them, sure, maybe at the beginning she’d be able to keep him off her Instagram and Snap, but, really, how long could that possibly last? (Dlisted)

When a handshake is more than just a handshake. Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, also held his ground – or his grip! ha! – when meeting Donald Trump. But France’s Emmanuel Macron took it to another level. And he confirms that that was his intention, explaining today that it was “symbolic” for him, that it was “a moment of truth”. So I’m now convinced that the French president has seen Love Actually and was role-playing the part of Hugh Grant. (Jezebel)



This was a popular weekend for weddings. It was a long weekend in America. I’m an old crusty c-nt so let me just put it out there right now: a long weekend wedding is a pain in the ass. Because YOUR wedding is eating MY long weekend. And there aren’t enough long weekends! What if I just sent over a fat envelope instead of coming to your long weekend wedding – would that be OK? Or would you call me an old crusty c-nt? In Canada, officially, across the board, there are only five long weekends. If you get married on a long weekend, you’re taking up 20% of my long weekends of the year! (Just Jared)



The Chosen One, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is now 11 years old. She celebrated at Disneyland with her siblings and her Cambodian friends. And Angelina Jolie was with them. She wore a backpack. I think I might need a utility backpack. This weekend I went on a 10k walk to drop off the dogs at Duana’s and then back to the nail bar for my appointment. So I carried a canvas shoulder bag with my iPad, my vape, keys, dog bag, water… and by the end of it, I f-cked up my shoulder. I can’t walk with a bag without leaning, what is wrong with me? (Cele|bitchy)

When an outfit can tell you everything about the status of a career: Mischa Barton edition. Ten years ago, in 2007, when Mischa Barton was in Cannes, people wanted to dress her. Ten years ago, in 2007, she also went to the MET Gala. Because people wanted to dress her. This, in 2017, is not a dress that says people want to dress you. What would you do if you were in her position? Would you have taken whatever you could get, or would you have just pulled out your favourite little black go-to? I would have pulled out my old little black go-to. (Go Fug Yourself)

The 8 stars of the summer. Some of them you expect, like Gal Gadot. But… Lakeith Stanfield is a great pick! You know this if you watch Atlanta. Or if you watched the Critics’ Choice Awards, when he crashed the stage in his Captain Stubing hat. I LOVE him. I also love Jillian Bell. SO much. Did you know that Jillian Bell is working on a Splash remake with Channing Tatum? The pitch was her idea. But she’s in the Tom Hanks role! And Channing as Madison! I’ll stop attacking you with my enthusiasm now. (Vanity Fair)

