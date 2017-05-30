I don’t want to talk about the cheese or whatever beef substitute Jaden Smith is having with the hotel. What I do want to talk about is how he capitalises the first letter of every word in every tweet. This is some next-level self-confidence. Because when you treat your tweets like this, it means all your tweets are titles. Like it’s that f-cking important it should be on the cover of a book, the first page of a manuscript. He didn’t always used to do this. It seems like it’s a recent thing. Now… only when he’s pissed? Jaden Smith’s version of Kanye’s all-caps? Or will this be a trend now? Because, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but he’s ahead of his time. (Dlisted)

I’m not here to deny that Elton John is a legend. Of course he’s a legend. All I’m saying is that I’m not sure I agree with his thoughts on music videos. And the only reason I might be disagreeing with his thoughts on music videos is because he had Justin Timberlake play him in one of his music videos. Which I’m pretty sure he doesn’t regret. If he regretted it, we’d be having a different conversation and I’d tell you that Elton John is THE authority on music videos. Since he probably doesn’t regret it though, can we call him an authority on music videos? (Cele|bitchy)

OK so this workout is insane and I’m impressed that Chris Pratt and John Krasinski could do it. 100 pullups?! Or several rounds of pullups? I can’t do a single pull-up. Not one. This is because I have no upper body strength. But it tells you what a beast Lt Murphy was. So, with that in mind, I’m heading to the gym after work and while I can promise you I will not be doing 100 pull-ups, I will bust my ass. I will bust it so f-cking hard that I won’t be able to sleep tonight. (Pop Sugar)

“(L)ike Tom Cruise and Leonardo Dicaprio, (Orlando) Bloom is at his best when playing, for lack of a better term, raging dicks” – this is brilliant and I wish I had thought of it. Mostly because I don’t think Leo would appreciate being compared to Tom Cruise and Orlando Bloom. Also this: “he’s still here”, to describe how we all feel about Orlando Bloom. Yes, he’s still here. Sometimes he’s here with his cock out on a paddle board but, really, the “here” of where Orlando Bloom is is not the “there” of what you care about. True. (Pajiba)

Do you have musical fatigue? Duana’s going to start yelling at me now but I feel like maybe she’d agree with me if she could stop being angry at that question and hear what I’m actually saying. Like, do all teen shows and movies have to be turned into a musical? Heathers is a musical. Mean Girls will be a musical. Bring It On was a musical – written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and even he could make it good. So…does Saved By The Bell have to be a musical? (TMZ)

More Bachelorette reading – this time, Allie Jones discusses the social media potential of all the Bachelorette bros. I just laid eyes on the one called Bryan. If Rachel doesn’t pick him and no one wants to pay him on Instagram, I highly recommend that he consider soap operas. Because doesn’t he look like Don Diamont? Or do all men in bars on Saturday night look like Don Diamont? (The Cut)

